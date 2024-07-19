Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 18:07

Following a series of blackouts in São Paulo, Enel’s global CEO, Flavio Cattaneo, and Enel Brasil’s CEO, Antonio Scala, in a strategy to reach out to Brazilian authorities, met with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, this Friday, the 19th. According to the company, the objective was to present the investment plan and the reinforcement of actions to face contingencies in the summer in the state’s concession area.

The investment will be around R$6.2 billion by 2026, an increase of 43% compared to the annual average of the last six years, to intensify preventive maintenance and modernize the electricity grid, Enel reported.

The company has been making regional announcements about its investments in Brazil over the next three years. On Wednesday, the 17th, it announced R$3.5 billion to improve efficiency in its concessions in Rio de Janeiro, and on the 12th it was the turn of Ceará, where R$4.8 billion will be invested.

Enel informed the governor that it will double the number of its own electricians in the field, hiring around 1,200 professionals by March of next year. According to the company, in May and June of this year, Enel SP reduced the average time to serve customers by more than 30% compared to the monthly average in 2023.