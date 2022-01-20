Charging electric cars is made easier, further expanding the network available to customers of It is in the And A2A. The two companies have signed an interoperability agreement that will allow users of both companies to use the e-mobility services indiscriminately. In this way it will be possible to access a network of about 15 thousand recharging points throughout the national territory.

“The agreement with A2A demonstrates how thanks to the collaboration between the various operators it is possible to expand the availability of charging infrastructures for electric cars” he has declared Elisabetta Ripa, Head of Enel’s Global Business Line dedicated to electric mobility. “The capillarity of the columns, the simplification and speed of recharging operations are the main drivers of the diffusion process of electric mobility that we want to continue to drive in Italy and in the world by developing the best solutions to fill up with energy to electric vehicles in the field. public and private“.

The partnership will allow users who use the E-moving apps of A2A and Enel’s JuicePass to refuel their electric car without distinction at the public charging infrastructures of the two companies. Drivers who have chosen an EV will thus be able to choose between a complete infrastructure that includes Quick stations from 22 kW, Fast up to 50 kW and High Power Chargers which, thanks to a power of up to 350 kW, allow you to recharge the 80 % of the electric vehicle in about 20 minutes. “Supporting the electrification of consumption, making infrastructures and services available to the customer, is one of the cornerstones of A2A’s strategy, in line with the industrial plan to 2030 – commented Fabio Pressi, CEO of A2A E-Mobility – The contribution that the development of electric mobility can make to the challenge of decarbonisation is of great importance and the agreement signed with Enel goes in this direction. The interoperability of the charging networks is in fact a key factor to concretely support the spread of e-mobility, in this way the system guarantees greater flexibility and coverage throughout the territory, making our columns usable to a greater number of users and enhancing the offered services“.