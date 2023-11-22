Enel, almost 36 billion in investments by 2026: the new industrial plan between network, customers and renewables

Between 2024 and 2026, Is in the has planned total gross investments of approximately 35.8 billion euros through greater investments in networks where there is a balanced and stable regulatory framework, also leveraging access to European financing and a lower capital and risk intensity approach in renewables, thanks also to a new business model based on partnerships. This is foreseen new strategic plan of the group. After the presentation, the stock slowed down on the stock market: at the opening it was down 0.90% at 6.38 euros.

In particular, approximately 18.6 billion euros of gross investments will be invested in Networks, with a focus on improving quality, resilience and digitalisation as well as new connections, confirming the centrality of regulated businesses in the Group’s strategy. There will be approximately 12.1 billion euros in gross investments in Renewablewith more selective investment decisions, focusing on onshore wind, solar And storage batteriesalso leveraging the repowering.

Furthermore, there will be approximately 3 billion euros in gross investments in Clientswith active management of the Group’s customer portfolio through offers bundled multi-playwhich include goods and services in an integrated portfolio offered through a single touchpoint.

Enel, 49% of investments will be in Italy

Enel, as he writes the Agiplans to concentrate investments in areas characterized by visible returns, a profitable regulatory framework as well as stable macroeconomic and political contexts, with 49% of gross investments in Italy25% in Iberia19% in Latin America and 7% in North America.

Enel, Cattaneo: “More lean and flexible group to face future challenges”

“The Strategy we are announcing today aims to transform the Enel Group into a leaner, more flexible and resilient organisation, ready to face the challenges and seize the opportunities that may arise in the future”. This was underlined by Enel’s CEO, Flavio Cattaneo, commenting on the group’s new 2024-2026 strategy.

“In the next three years – explains the CEO – we will adopt a more selective approach in investments, to maximize profitability and minimize risks. We will focus on our core countries by implementing integrated strategies, focusing on networks, renewable energy and the creation of value in the customer segment with bundled commercial offers. Financial discipline will be the foundation – he highlights – of our Strategy, to enhance cash generation and efficiency, while sustainability will continue to guide our business decisions. By implementing these actions and achieving our objectives, we will be able to further strengthen the Group’s financial position and increase value creation, thus ensuring solid returns for our shareholders.”

Enel, ordinary Ebitda between 23.6 and 24.3 billion in 2026

Is in the predicts that ordinary Ebitda of the Group increases to a value between 23.6 and 24.3 billion euros in 2026.

Enel, profit to grow to 7.1-7.3 billion euros in 2026

Enel expects that in 2026 the Useful ordinary net of the Group increases to a value between 7.1 and 7.3 billion euros.

Enel, in 2024-2026 minimum fixed dividend of 0.43 euros

In the strategic plan for the next two years, the group Is in the plans to implement a ‘simple and attractive’ dividend policy, with a minimum fixed dividend per share of 0.43 euros for the period 2024-2026, with a potential increase up to a payout of 70% on ordinary net profit if cash flow neutrality is achieved.

Enel, between 2024-2026 gross investments in networks of 18.6 billion euros

Between 2024 and 2026, the Group has planned gross investments in the Networks of approximately 18.6 billion euros in the Networks, of which approximately 15.2 billion euros net of financing. Capital allocation in networks is adapted according to the remuneration plans of each country, with a concentration of investments on geographical areas characterized by a more balanced and clear regulatory framework, in particular in Italy where the Group plans to allocate approximately 12.2 billion euros in gross investments , equal to an increase of 47% compared to 2021-2023 pro-forma on a like-for-like basis.

As he writes the Agi, investments in networks are expected to focus on improvements in quality, resilience and digitalisation, as well as new connections. Over the period of the Plan, it is expected that these investments will lead to a reduction of approximately 4%. of the Saidi Index (System Average Interruption Duration Index) and an increase in the volumes of electricity distributed (from 447 TWh estimated in 2023 to 466 TWh expected in 2026).

Thanks to this capital allocation, the ordinary Ebitda relating to the Networks is expected to reach approximately 8.4 billion euros in 2026, with an increase of approximately 1 billion euros compared to the expected value relating to 2023 “baseline to 2024”.

Assets sold in Peru. Enel, debt reduced by 1.6 billion

Enel’s subsidiaries, Enel Americas And Enel Peru, the latter controlled by Enel through the Chilean listed company Enel Américas, have signed an agreement with Niagara Energy, a Peruvian company controlled by the global investment fund Actis, for the sale of the entire shareholdings held by the Enel Group in the Enel electricity generation companies Generación Perú and Compañía Energética Veracruz. Enel communicates this.

In particular, the agreement provides that Niagara Energy will acquire the interests held by Enel Peru and Enel Americas in Enel Generation Peru (equal, respectively, to approximately 66.50% and 20.46% of the latter’s share capital) and by Enel Perú in Compañía Energética Veracruz (equal to 100% of the latter’s share capital) for a total consideration of approximately 1.4 billion US dollars (approximately 1.3 billion euros), corresponding to approximately 2.1 billion US dollars in terms of overall enterprise value (approximately 1.9 billion euros1, referring to 100%). This fee is subject to usual adjustments for this type of operation in consideration of the time that will elapse between the signing of the agreement and the completion of the operation.

Overall, the transaction is expected to generate a reduction of consolidated net debt of the Group by approximately 1.6 billion euros in 2023-2024 (approximately 0.4 billion euros in 2023 and 1.2 billion euros in 2024), and a positive impact on net profit of the Group reported in 2024 of approximately 60 million euros. However, the transaction is not expected to have any impact on the Group’s ordinary economic results.

The completion of the sale, expected by the second quarter of 2024, is subject to some conditions precedent usual for this type of transaction, including approval by the competent competition authority in Peru. The sale of the shares held in Enel Generación Perú will be carried out through a public takeover offer that Niagara Energy has undertaken to launch upon the occurrence of the conditions precedent set out in the agreement.

The sale is in line with the Group’s Strategic Priorities, which include the repositioning of Is in the on countries in which the Group has higher growth potential and an integrated presence, specifically Italy, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

The Enel Group has been a leading energy operator in Peru since 2007, active in the electricity distribution and supply sector with approximately 1.6 million end users in Lima North. The Group is also active in Peru in the electricity production sector, with over 2.4 GW of installed capacity, most of which from renewablesas well as in the sectors of distributed generation and energy efficiency (also including services such as public lighting and demand response) as well as electric mobility.

