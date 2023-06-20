Eneko Fernández (Zaragoza, 38 years old) never thought that life was going to give her a second chance. He was a professional soccer player until he had to give up that dream due to injuries. “I thought that I had spent all the luck of this and a thousand more lives to become a footballer and that I could never dedicate myself to something else that I was passionate about,” he tells this newspaper. Besides, he put his obligations as a father ahead of any other dream. Until masterchef it gave her the perfect opportunity to focus on her other passion: cooking. On Monday night he became the winner of the eleventh edition of the culinary program.

“Now I see myself with a door wide open in this sector,” he explains. Although she is still “in diapers” and she is going to invest the next few months in studying. In addition to 100,000 euros and the publication of a book with their recipes, the winner takes a course at the Basque Culinary Center and he will learn for three months from the hand of Jordi Cruz at the ABaC restaurant (Barcelona).

The former professional soccer player shared the final with his inseparable partner —or younger brother, as they define themselves— Álex. From the first moment, Álex’s technique led him to think that, if he reached the last test, he would do it with him. “I think we have given an example of how you can live a competition that is so tough from sportsmanship, respect and friendship”, he is proud. Despite being, in the words of judge Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, one of the “closest” finals they could remember.

The chef Eneko with the 100,000 euro prize. rtve

Eneko was the best in the test to follow the chef, which led him to get the first place in the final and the long-awaited white jacket. This challenge, already known by all the followers of the program, underwent modifications: for the first time the contestants cooked with their backs turned, on that occasion, to chef Toño Pérez. This is how he got rid of the outdoor test, where Álex earned a place in the final against Lluís and Pilu, which his nerves got the better of.

But not all were moments of light and color in the contest. The winner wore the black apron of the elimination event twice. “He was shit. I felt that I was on the edge of the precipice and that I had put myself there and that because of a bad move that day, I could say goodbye to the dream I had ”, he confesses. Because, despite soon becoming one of the favorites and showing that he had talent, in his mind, the only opportunity to dedicate himself to cooking lay in reaching the final of masterchef.

Before entering, Eneko had many doubts and insecurities, but it was his wife who took them away from him. “I was afraid of leaving her alone with the girls and with the pregnancy. It did not seem fair to me not to share the burden of the work that awaited her, ”she explains. In the last test, which consists of designing a menu of a starter, a main course and a dessert in 120 minutes, the winner wanted to pay tribute to her family. His wife and his daughters, with whom he has shown a great connection from the beginning, encouraged him from the gallery where they shared space with the former contestants.

Eneko lifts the MasterChef trophy and celebrates the victory with his family and colleagues. rtve

“If you start thinking about the final menu when you find out that you are going to be a duelist, you are already late,” he says. Since the third week, when he was established in the competition, he has been thinking about it. Even with the help of Pilu, with whom he shared ideas and helped each other. His plan was to present something that spoke a lot about him and that was very much his own, and he succeeded.

Thus, he titled his first course, Love, in honor of his wife, with whom he fell madly in love from the first moment. “Our first trip was to Thailand and I wanted to reflect the flavors of that country in the entree,” he explained. His first bet was a citrus-marinated shrimp tartare, crunchy coriander and lax shrimp soup. In a second, The family, he focused on what unites him with his parents and his siblings. “When I started to form my own, without realizing it, I replied with the sensations with which I had grown up”, she recounted today with a smile that she has not erased at any time. For this reason, for that low-temperature pigeon, pâté millefeuille and corn multispheres, his idea was to base himself on tradition. And for dessert: a white chocolate and allspice ice cream, matcha tea siphon cake, chocolate stones and cotton candy. “Is called The future. I hope that this final represents my first steps in the world of cooking, ”she wished.

After overcoming 25 programs, 31 applicants and 51 challenges, the former player of teams like Barça B, Alavés or Sabadell has been proclaimed champion of the longest edition of the La 1 program. “Damn, we always felt that it was not going to end, The play-off was already hell”, he joked with a clean laugh. And suddenly the contest gave a sprint: “I turned around, there were about seven or eight of us, and I said: ‘Damn, now I’m the oldest.’ But he doesn’t regret all the time they spent there because it gave him the necessary confidence to feel comfortable in the contest kitchens, where a lot of nerves are felt.

Eneko holds the MasterChef trophy in Madrid. samuel sanchez

Being in the house where he lived with the rest of the contestants was his moment of disconnection. They did a thousand cheers once they got to bed, but she takes something she didn’t expect: friends. “It has this camp effect in which you make relationships that are milk and that you know that they will be the next summer,” she compares. This is the case of Lluís and Álex, with whom she shared a room and a roof, since they went up at night to see the stars and talk about what happened in their day to day, but also about their life outside.

In addition to being the longest, it has been the edition with the most conflicts. “I came from soccer locker rooms where they threw things at their heads, for me this has been like Sesame Street,” he jokes. For Eneko, talking about it with the judges during the recordings was what magnified the conflicts. “How are you not going to get angry with one or argue with another? Outside with our families it also happens, ”she says, taking iron away from him.

Now, while she waits to enter the different courses she has won, she cooks with her daughters, who have not taken off the apron that the judges gave them in the final. “They want to cook with me all the time and I drool,” she says. Soon there will be five and the baby will debut his own; For the moment, he looks at the press girl between interviews in case the news arrives that his wife is in labor.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.