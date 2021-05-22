Eneko Sagardoy (Durango, 1994) acknowledges that the Goya he won for ‘Handia’ changed his life: «Then fear assailed me, I thought it could be a mirage. Three years later, I chain projects and I can choose. I am very grateful”. ‘Mia y Moi’, already in theaters, has put him under the orders of his representative, Borja de la Vega, who makes his directorial debut with a drama about two brothers marked by an abusive father. Sagardoy plays the boyfriend of one of them.

– How do you get your representative to be your director?

–There is something good in having a director who is a friend, whom you know and who knows you outside the set. I have worked with friends. It is becoming increasingly clear to me that I am in this to have fun.

– Have you had time to have a bad time?

-He he. The truth is, no. I have had very good experiences with very different directors. Before I thought that when you work, life stops. Now I think it is not the healthiest way to live the trade. Working with good people is fine, but with good people, the better.

– At least he won’t have had to pass a casting.

-No Haha. I already passed it to represent me. I am a big fan of castings, they help me to do the project with more confidence.

–’Mia and Moi ‘talks about how we drag the family inheritance forever.

–It deals with the wounds caused by certain toxic masculinities. And it focuses, many years later, on two brothers who suffered sexist violence at home. The two have managed it differently and try to survive broken. They are not collateral victims, the fact of witnessing it means that they have suffered it directly.

Eneko Sagardoy in ‘Mia and Moi’.

–The film also deals with brotherly love. You have a twin brother, Ander. Beyond the jokes and jokes, how does it get along with having someone like you?

-It’s curious. I would say that it is the relationship where I feel most vulnerable. He knows me better than anyone. I lean a lot on my brother and he scares me when he sees my things, he is the most astute critic, the one who finds it most difficult to believe my characters. My brother is my soil. And physically it is almost identical. I love him a lot.

–And she has brought him to the movies.

-Yes. He studied Law and Business Administration and Management. He did a master’s degree in ‘film business’ and is now at the Irusoin production company, working with creators I love a lot, like Xabi Berzosa and the Moriarti. My brother and I have set up a production company, Sumendi Filmak (Volcán). We have produced three shorts and we are making the first feature film. It makes it easier for me to understand the trade from another place and I am very excited to bring people together. I am very excited.

– At 14 I was already in an amateur theater group. That is called being clear about what you want to be in life.

-Yes. I knew I wanted to stay there as long as possible. It was not so much dedicating myself to that trade, but feeling free and having fun. And curiously that has served me to earn a living. If I wake up and stop wishing that I want to be rehearsing or filming I will go to something else, nothing happens.

– What reactions did you get from ‘Homeland’?

-I will be very sincere. Of everything. People who felt very disappointed and hurt with the series because they believed that it did not represent their experiences. And people who experienced a breakout on a topic that has generated so much pain. The two positions are valid and significant that there are still many places to put the camera. The work of other filmmakers in troubled times who risked their bread has been forgotten: Medem, Uribe, ‘Lasa y Zabala’, ‘Asier eta biok’ … ‘Patria’ has been possible thanks to those films. Many more will come.

– We are living in a time when series have more impact than cinema.

-I agree. The series induce us to a more compulsive consumption and are a hot topic of conversation for weeks. In a series, as an actor, I feel more uncontrolled about the final product. In a movie I notice that I have everything in my hands, you don’t feel so much part of a great cog. Going to the movies is a ritual, you spend two hours with people and you appreciate their reactions. I’m very excited, that’s why I keep going to the rooms.

– But don’t you think that we are immersed in a bulimic consumption of series, without time for reflection?

-Totally. Watching series causes you some anxiety, there is like a competition to see who shares the opinion first. It is more important to run to tell it than to reflect on it.

Bruna Cusí and Eneko Sagardoy in ‘Mia y Moi’.

–Do you already live in Madrid or are you still in Bilbao?

–I really like Madrid when I’m working. It is a place where the trade, competition and ambition are very present. I have just finished working in Bilbao and the question is: what do you want to drink? There I feel that I am connected with other things that help me to live. I don’t close doors. These days I wonder why I don’t live here Two weeks have passed and I am looking forward to a walk along the Ría.

– What do you think when you see the images of the bottles on weekends?

–I am very sorry. In the name of living in the present and enjoying life we ​​are charging it. We have few medium-term sights. It seems that we have amnesia and the concept of the common good and freedom has been so distorted that apparently very enjoyable speeches are generated, but which are tragically dangerous and unsupportive. I understand the desire, I retain it. We must have generosity and respect for all victims and health workers. And for the future.

– What do you miss the most about the pre-pandemic era?

-The night. Going to the cinema at ten o’clock at the Alhóndiga, dancing, touching each other, sweating … Not feeling like you have to organize life this way. All of that will come. I’m looking forward to getting vaccinated. I do not know if we will be better, but surely we get excited by things that we did not value before. That will start a nice engine, we will look at each other and say: here we are.