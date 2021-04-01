Eneko Atxa (44 years old, Amorebieta) is defined as Athletic fan “to death”, but this married to a realist and “my best friend and teacher Martín (Berasategui) is also txuri-urdin”, so if on Saturday Imanol’s team wins you will not be terribly upset. Its Azurmendi restaurant is the pride of the Basque Country, a world reference. The Biscayan chef, one of the best in the world, lives anxiously the days before the Cup final.

Expectant with the final?

They are those incentives that we need so much in these difficult days to escape from the reality that is being harsh at this time. For those of us who like football and who are Athletic lovers, having two finals in 14 days is an escape valve. I am clear that the key is in the first one. If we take that one, they both fall.

Bilbao mayor Aburto says that the final is like a great vaccine of collective morale.

Yes, like the cinema or anything that entertains us and helps us escape from this complex reality. I am not saying that it makes us forget what is happening, because we are not unconscious. Something that you are so passionate about and have waited for so long, you may not enjoy it as much as in normal circumstances, but the days before you get excited, you put more interest in what happens around football … I remember a lot about you, those of you who have to report negative data caused by the pandemic.

Doesn’t it break your heart to see San Mamés empty?

Yes, but being a full fan and having the trip to San Mamés as a precious experience, because it is not only that but to go first to have two wines with friends, the sandwich … But football has taken a back seat. Many restaurants have been closed and that is hard. I give priority to other things that do break my heart. San Mamés will return, and the finals with an audience. There are lives that will not return, and restaurants and factories.

If you have to choose a Cup, is it better the one you play against your neighbor?

But I confess one thing. From the heart you prefer to win the Real for not putting up with your neighbor. But if you ask me to choose Barcelona, ​​because it is the most direct rival to see who can win the most Cups, and it will take us to Europe. It is a smarter option. And so, joy to all. Anyway, I find it hard to give up one, so triplet or nothing.

Martín Berasategui will be the one to shoot him if Real wins. It will be alerting you that they are going to put a ‘stick’ to Athletic.

I think this time we are both afraid. I hope we win, I have that illusion.

Where will you see it?

Formal, at home, enjoying with the family.

What menu would you put before the final?

Something light that gives them strength, but that lets them rest well. And after the final, the entire and well-harmonized tasting menu.

Would you trade the three Michelin stars for the triplet?

No, the three stars have depended on us, the clients and to do it well, and the treble depends on the Athletic squad. They have to do it well for the rest of us to enjoy it. There I am the diner, not the cook.

He always says that the beauty on a table can be in a fried egg and a blood sausage. In football the greatest beauty is victory.

But there is beautiful football and beautiful gestures that speak a lot and well about the sport. When you have inadvertently fouled a teammate, when you are a gentleman, when the San Mamés public has gotten up and applauded a worthy opponent deserving of victory. That is beauty, it does not only reside in the ball, the play, the dribble or the shot, but also in a way of being and acting.

Any player you like?

Many, I support all those who leave, I am not critical, many times we speak lightly, but you have to get in front of 45,000 and do everything perfectly. It has a merit of the oyster, they are the chosen ones, ours, we must support them and I do not have one weakness but many. Everyone who takes to the field I know they will do well.

Marcelino is skinny, he should stop by Azurmendi.

I have no half fault with who defends our colors. Now that this final is coming, I like to remember Garitano a lot because much of the fault of the Super Cup and this possible second title is his, because of how well he did. This final was his, I am glad of the good that can happen to us, but I like to remember those people who have brought us here.