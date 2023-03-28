Eneco may have to compensate 50,000 customers with solar panels because the energy company offered them too low a compensation for the return of excess generated power for months. Eneco set the so-called feed-in fee at 0.09 euros per kilowatt hour as of 1 September last year, but failed to properly inform all customers about this.

“That should have been different,” says a spokeswoman for the company. She cannot yet indicate how much money must be compensated. According to her, this can only be properly estimated when customers receive their annual bill and can therefore take months.

"That should have been different," says a spokeswoman for the company. She cannot yet indicate how much money must be compensated. According to her, this can only be properly estimated when customers receive their annual bill and can therefore take months.

Previously, Eneco customers received the same amount for every kilowatt hour of electricity they did not use themselves as they had to pay for electricity they purchased from Eneco. But due to the sharp increase in energy prices, the feed-in fee for some customers was at one point more than 0.50 euros per kilowatt hour.

Much wrong

When Eneco decided in August to reduce the fee to 0.09 euros as of 5 September, a lot went wrong. For example, Eneco originally also reduced the reimbursement for consumers with a fixed energy contract, while the reimbursement for those people was actually fixed for a longer period of time. The Consumers’ Association already made a fuss about this in October, after which Eneco announced that it would reverse the change for these customers for the term of their contract.

Since September last year, many customers with solar panels have also been added. Eneco has discovered that they should have been properly informed about the new feed-in tariff, but that this has not yet been done correctly. As a result, all customers who are eligible for the first time or have been eligible for a feed-in compensation between September 5 last year and April 30 this year may still receive compensation.

Exactly how much feed-in compensation someone receives, and therefore how much compensation, is settled in the annual bill via the so-called net metering arrangement. This allows households with solar panels to offset their cheap electricity that they supply back to the grid against electricity that they purchase at other times.