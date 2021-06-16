With the start of the summer season, Enea provides a series of practical indications for cooling your homes efficiently, with an eye to the air conditioning system to improve comfort, save on bills and protect the environment. And as a first step, the Agency recommends checking the energy class of the device. Here are the tips of Enea in detail:





Attention to the energy class – The choice of air conditioner, he explains, represents a key requirement to reduce consumption and avoid unpleasant surprises on the bill. Regardless of the technology, models with an energy class higher than A are always preferred as, in addition to a reduction in CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, they consume much less. The annual energy consumption indicated on the energy label refers to 1400 hours of operation in heating mode and 350 in cooling mode to which is added the energy consumption in other modes such as standby. For example, by choosing a model in class “A +++” we will be able to spend about 30 – 40% less on electricity than we would spend with a class “B” model.

Choose inverter technology – In an air conditioner with inverter control system, the rotation speed of the compressor is constantly adjusted and this allows for optimal performance in any conditions of use by adapting the cooling and thermal power supplied to the actual need. These models, particularly functional when you plan to keep the air conditioning on for many hours at a time, cost more than those equipped with on-off technology but the energy consumption and noise are lower, compared to greater comfort at the interior of the rooms served.

Pay attention to the incentives – For the purchase of a heat pump air conditioner, if it is intended to fully or partially replace the old heating system, you can choose between: Home bonus, Ecobonus or Contoermo 2.0 (https: //www.efficienzaenergetica. enea.it/detrazioni-fiscali.html). Pay attention to the position – During the installation phase, it is important to place the air conditioner in the upper part of the wall: the cold air tends to drop and will mix more easily with the hot one, which instead tends to rise. It is absolutely necessary to avoid positioning the air conditioner behind sofas or curtains: the barrier effect blocks the diffusion of fresh air.

Do not cool the environment too much and pay attention to humidity – The legislation provides that during the summer season the internal temperature must not drop below 24-26 degrees centigrade but, more often than not, two or three degrees lower than the outside temperature they are already enough. Often to avoid the feeling of oppressive heat, the activation of the “dehumidification” function may be enough, as the humidity present in the air makes one perceive a much higher temperature than the real one. Each room needs its own air conditioner – Installing a powerful air conditioner in the corridor hoping that it will cool the whole house is useless: the only result will be to get a cold shot every time you cross the corridor going from one room to another , as it will be the only room to be cooled.

Do not leave doors and windows open – The air conditioner cools and dehumidifies the room in which it is installed by transferring heat and humidity to the outside. The entry into the room of “new” hot air forces the appliance to perform additional work to bring the temperature and humidity to the required levels, with a consequent waste of energy. Insulate the refrigerant circuit pipes outside the home – To avoid unnecessary dispersions, it is necessary to thermally insulate the refrigerant circuit pipes outside the home. It is also advisable to make sure that the external part of the air conditioner is not exposed to the sun and bad weather.

Use the timer and the ‘night’ function – Thanks to these functions it is possible to minimize the time it takes to switch on the appliance and increase comfort. Furthermore, they allow you to switch the air conditioner on and off even remotely and keep it running only for the period of time when you really need it. The “night” or “sleep” function adjusts the room temperature at night to respond to changes in body temperature.

Attention to cleaning and proper maintenance – The air filters and fans must be cleaned at the first seasonal start-up and at least every two weeks, because this is the place where mold and bacteria that are harmful to health most frequently lurk, including such as the legionella bacterium which can be deadly. It is also important to check the tightness of the gas circuit. It should also be remembered that the legislation requires the system booklet and periodic checks for systems with a power greater than 10 kW for the winter ones and 12 kW for the summer ones.

Make a check-up on your home – Asking a technician to carry out an energy diagnosis of the building is the first useful step to evaluate the state of the thermal insulation of walls and windows and the efficiency of the air conditioning systems. The diagnosis will suggest the interventions to be carried out by evaluating the cost-benefit ratio. In addition to reducing the costs for summer air conditioning of the environments even up to 40%, the interventions are even more convenient if you take advantage of the tax deductions for the energy redevelopment of buildings, the Ecobonus, which allows you to deduct from the Irpef or Ires taxes from the 50 to 85% of the costs incurred depending on the complexity of the intervention and the Superbonus, with which the deduction rate rises to 110% “.