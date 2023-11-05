Paris-Dakar. It is difficult for those who were not around in those years to understand how the race created by Thierry Sabine profoundly influenced the motorcycle market of the 80s. Ténéré, Tuareg, Dakar, Djebel, Elefant: practically every manufacturer paid homage to the African race on its price list. Cross-country and enduro riders unknown to the general public suddenly transformed into idols of the crowds, heroes who risked their lives on every special stage. The images of Hubert Auriol arriving at the last bivouac with both ankles broken are among those that the enthusiast will always carry in his heart. It wasn’t a fad, because the enduro boom spanned the entire decade, and then declined throughout the 90s with more road characteristics. Note of merit for Aprilia and Cagiva who were able to counter the four Japanese and BMW with charismatic and interesting models. A myth that has been renewed over time and somehow also lives on in the proposals exhibited at Eicma 2023 (9-12 November).

