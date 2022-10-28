Endurance sports | In Helsinki, a competition is organized where you climb the highest point in the city 14 times

You ride a bike to the top of Malminkartanon and run up the stairs for a total of a thousand meters of ascent.

from Vantaa the national team guide of the past years Tuomas Tervo now does tough endurance sports challenges, which he considers fun, according to his own words.

HS told at the end of August how Tervo had, among other things, participated in the Maratona dles Dolomites cycling event in northern Italy earlier in the summer.

There, the legendary climbs familiar from the Tour of Italy were ridden on the 138-kilometer route, and 4,230 vertical meters of ascent were accumulated, i.e. the same level as the mountain stages of the big tours of road cycling.

Tervo’s name can be found among those registered when a combined cycling and stair running competition is organized for the first time in Helsinki on Sunday, the likes of which has reportedly never been held in Finland before.

The name of the event is the conquest of the peak of Malminkartano, and in its race series, measured vertically, about a thousand meters of ascent accumulate.

Malmin manor house the peak of the incomplete is the highest point in Helsinki. It is located 90 meters above sea level.

In Sunday’s race, you will first ride to the top eight times by bike, and then run up the stairs six times.

The bike is ridden for a 2.3 kilometer run, so the distance is approximately 18 kilometers. There are 347 stairs, and with the descent on a dirt road, the length of one run is about 600 meters.

In cycling, there are about 640 meters of ascent and 360 in stairs. The finish line is at the highest point in Helsinki.

About 50 competitors have registered for the event, and about half of them are in the racing series. Among others, the winners of the Finnish mountain biking championships are included Samuel and Sasu Halme as well as tough national level triathletes.

“We were expecting a bit more participants, but we have to take into account that we did this on a fairly fast schedule. We had about a month and a half,” says one of the organizers of the competition Marko Riitijoki.

Riitijoki has not heard of a similar competition being organized in Finland before. That was the reason why Triforfun, known as an organizer of triathlon events, decided to try organizing such an event.

“After all, there have been competitions in Malminkartano that we go up the stairs once and take our time. This is completely different, endurance performance. We were thinking about triathletes, this is quite suitable for them”, says Riitijoki.

The leader of the competition is Paul Sjöholmwho was one of Finland’s most successful triathletes Kaisa Salin as a coach.

“There are tough guys involved, so it will be a tough race,” guesses Riitijoki.