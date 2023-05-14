Endurance running | The Lithuanian ultra runner improved his 100 km world record

Aleksandr Sorokin, who made a lifestyle change at the age of 31, broke the ME result he ran last year by six seconds.

Lithuanian ultra runner Aleksandr Sorokin41, has improved the 100-kilometer world record he held, Reuters news agency reported.

Sorokin won the race in Vilnius with a time of 6:05:35. The ME result of 6:05.41, which was run in April last year in Bedford, Britain, improved by six seconds.

“I am extremely happy that I managed to break the world record and that I did it in my hometown,” Sorokin said, according to Reuters.

“Vilnius is the city where I started running. It is a great pleasure to say thank you for that by making history here.”

Sorokin briefly summarized his performance as well on Instagram.

“This is what the world record looks like,” Sorokin wrote along with the photo he shared.

Soro too, Aleksandras Sorokinas in Lithuanian, has run numerous world records during his ten-year career. He has eight ME results.

Runners World – magazine reported in September of last year how Sorokin started a healthier life in 2013. Competing in kayaking had ended years earlier with a shoulder injury.

“He got a permanent job, smoked cigarettes, drank alcohol and gained a little weight before deciding to make a lifestyle change and start ultrarunning at the age of 31,” the magazine wrote.

Sorokin has won both World Championship and European Championship gold in the 24-hour race. In addition, the merit list includes the victory of the 246-kilometer long Spartathlon.