Pekka Päivärinta goes on a pole-walking run every day. He can no longer run because of balance problems.

The general public remembers Pekka Päivärinna by her nickname “Lätsä-Peka”. He started using the curling iron at the beginning of his career, when his hair quickly became a “Körtti-like” parting. At one time, Päivärinta would still be counted among the top runners in the country in all his journeys.

Kangasala

Pekka Päivärinta belongs to the tough endurance runners of the 1970s, whose times would still be good in the world and at least in Finland.

Marathon run: 2.13.09.0. 10,000 meters: 27.54.43. 5,000 meters: 13.28.51. 3,000 meter steeplechase: 8:25,4. 1,500 meters: 3.37.2 and as sugar at the bottom 25,000 meters 1.14.16.8, which is still the Finnish record.