Endurance running A sad comment killed the urge to run, and so the Finnish marathon hope ended its career – 20 years later Päivi Kauppinen returned to the top

Päivi Kauppinen was a talented runner when she was young. He was expected to be a marathoner of the value races, but the fire went out. Until it ignited again twenty years later.
Jaakko Lyytinen HS
Published: 2:00
When Päivi Kauppinen approached Turku, she dug a thermometer from her bag. He texted his coach.
I have a thermometer in my armpit here, help.
Last week before the Kaleva Games: First grabbed your buttocks. Fortunately, according to the sports doctor, the ailment indicated a cramp and not a rupture. Then struck allergy symptoms.
.
