Endurance running A sad comment killed the urge to run, and so the Finnish marathon hope ended its career – 20 years later Päivi Kauppinen returned to the top

Päivi Kauppinen sometimes trains in Kuusijärvi, Vantaa. Next, he aims for the Finnish Championships marathon, which will be run in Vantaa on October 10.

Päivi Kauppinen was a talented runner when she was young. He was expected to be a marathoner of the value races, but the fire went out. Until it ignited again twenty years later.

Jaakko Lyytinen HS

Published: 2:00

When Päivi Kauppinen approached Turku, she dug a thermometer from her bag. He texted his coach.

I have a thermometer in my armpit here, help.

Last week before the Kaleva Games: First grabbed your buttocks. Fortunately, according to the sports doctor, the ailment indicated a cramp and not a rupture. Then struck allergy symptoms.