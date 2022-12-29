This year has ended with many situations to analyze. The pandemic was formally ended at the beginning of the year and now we see that the cases begin to rebound. Politics had an agenda always marked by President Andrés Manuel and his circumstances. The consultation for the revocation of the mandate, the promotion of controversial works such as the AIFA, the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas Refinery. The reforms in electricity and the INE are also examples. And many other issues that for periods were positioned in the debate of the popular ideology in political matters.

Sinaloa was no exception. The teachers’ unions began stirring up the political landscape. Nothing that dialogue won’t fix. Congress gave something to talk about, especially due to the appointment of Juan de Dios Gámez as permanent substitute mayor of the Sinaloan capital, to the detriment of the designated Jesús Estrada Ferreiro by the FGE. In Mazatlán, broad beans are also cooked and Edgar González was appointed municipal president with the departure of ‘Chemist’ Benítez, who currently works at the state tourism secretary.

Despite this, we see Rubén Rocha Moya as a governor who navigates calm waters. His week serves to set the agenda and ‘get stuck’ on all issues. Being frontal and not shying away are fundamental assets to get ahead of the political tremors that, it must be said, adversaries through the press and coffee tables try to provoke. That transparent and frank attitude, coupled with the ability to dialogue in the office, do the job. The result, throughout the year, was maintained as the best evaluated Morenista governor.

On the subject of governors, the next one will be for analysis. There are very strong governors, like Alfonso Durazo in Sonora, Rubén Rocha in Sinaloa, Víctor Manuel Castro in Baja California Sur, Julio Menchaca in Hidalgo, Salomón Jara in Oaxaca; even the so-called corcholata mayor, who? Well #EsClaudia, the governor of the CDMX. However, in this government of the Fourth Transformation, apart from the exceptions mentioned above, the governors seem politically decimated, this in general terms. President López Obrador, supported by his social leadership and his overwhelming majority of allies in popularly elected positions, is precisely what has allowed the federal government to concentrate power in a way that little has been seen in recent times.

The most important issues on the political and government agenda are being left in the hands of the federal government. Security, infrastructure projects, social policies, as well as health, all these issues, have gained much more relevance in operation and budget from the federal sphere.

It seems to me a new model of presidentialism, which has its different shades. It has been so many years of the PRI and the PAN that sometimes recognizing some actions of the AMLO government is hard. His policy obeys a new paradigm. In fact, since 2018 some have predicted devastating economic scenarios, the reality is that times are not successful, but at the same time they are not at all close to what was announced by the most critical press of the fourth transformation.

These are times for reflection, and next year brings with it a new opportunity for those who have an impact on public life, to take a step forward in order to improve the conditions of an entire nation.

I wish you a Happy New Year 2023!

Twitter: @vanessafelixmx

