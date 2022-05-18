Everytime that Endrick steps on a field of play it is essential to watch the match. The 15-year-old always shows signs of his enormous talent and dominance in the lower categories of Brazilian football. This time he dominated the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazil U-17 Cup in view of Athletic mining. Under the leadership of the footballer who arouses the interest of real Madrid Y Barcelona, palm trees thrashed 0-5.

Although this year Endrick has already participated in the tournament Paulista Sub-20, the importance that this U-17 cup tournament arouses has led him to return to the team to seek the title. Verdao have another sensational generation and are the clear favourites, as they have shown away from home in Minas Gerais.

In the first minutes of the game Endrick He left a classic snatch of his, vertical and powerful, with the ball stuck to his boots. When he was already leaving to enter the area he was knocked down and the referee left Athletic mining. A decisive action for the development of the meeting. Shortly after the jewel of palm trees he defined first in the area to open the scoring with enormous sufficiency. He is just a few days away from signing his first contract as a professional and his debut with the first team seems closer and closer.

In addition to Endrickdraw attention to palm trees other players like Luis Guilhermescorer of two goals, Estevaowho closed the account, or Thalys, one of the great appearances in the last year. He has an excellent arrival from the second line and on this occasion he took advantage of a great serve to the far post from Endrick to convert on first touch. The 15 year old He also assisted in Luis Guilherme’s second goal and caused the penalty noted by Estevao.

As reported by @SEPalmeirasBR on their Twitter profile, the numbers of Endrick in the lower categories of palm trees astonish. He has played 179 matches for a total of 173 goals and his growth this year has no limits. In the Copinha He scored six goals in seven games in the World Cup Montaigu converted five goals in four games. In recent weeks he has added two more goals in the same game number Paulistao Sub-20 and it has been released in this Brazil U-17 Cup with one more goal.