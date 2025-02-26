The youth of Real Madrid want to show Ancelotti their worth, There is no more example of this than Endrickthe young Brazilian striker who squeezes his few minutes to the fullest as he also did yesterday with a true goal to advance the whites in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad.

Mbappé’s absence gave ownership to the very young Brazilian, a gift that did not hesitate to take advantage of the first change. And, after a first and erratic attempt, Endrick invented a true goal in the first occasion of real danger of meringues.

The goal came in the 19th minute thanks to a unique pass by Jude Bellingham. English saw the uncheck of ’16’ when Real’s players had not yet recovered Its position after launching the entire equipment at the rival field.

The ball flew long to Endrick, which lowered it with exquisite control, advanced pleasure to a comfortable shot And he finished off the left leg to deceive Remiro. Goal.

With this goal, The Brazilian already has four in the KO tournamentjust one less than the top scorer of the championship, the Argentine of Atlético de Madrid Julián Álvarez.