Endrick arrived at Real Madrid this summer, being the second signing for the team alongside Kylian Mbappé. The young Brazilian has only just made the leap to elite football and it is already becoming clear that his first season at Real Madrid is not going to be easy, as was the case last year for Arda Güler.
After joining Real Madrid this summer, Endrick is said to have a clear plan to continue his development away from Los Blancos. Given the tough competition in the Merengue squad, the Brazilian talent could consider a loan move in the coming months.
As expected, Endrick’s debut with Real Madrid has been plagued with obstacles. The very young 18-year-old Brazilian striker did not play a single minute in his team’s first two competitive matches. First against Atalanta in the European Super Cup (2-0) and then against Mallorca in the first round of La Liga (1-1), Endrick was on the bench from start to finish.
There is no reason to be alarmed at the moment, especially considering that ahead of him are players of the calibre of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo and even Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler. However, the former Palmeiras player has a lot of work ahead of him to be able to make a place for himself in the team and get playing time throughout the season.
For this reason, according to various media outlets such as Diario As and Sport, it is likely that Endrick will reconsider his future at Real Madrid on Christmas Eve. Depending on the minutes he plays in the first half of the season, the Brazilian could ask to go out on loan so as not to slow down his progress and get more playing time.
Although he has had few minutes in pre-season matches, including two appearances against AC Milan and FC Barcelona, the forward has earned points under his manager.
Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for his new signing this summer at a press conference: “What I see is that he has something very special. He is very fast and powerful in tight spaces and very skilful in front of the penalty area. He has great talent. It is quite rare to see a player with those characteristics.”
One thing seems certain: if Ancelotti gives Endrick a chance in the coming weeks, the Brazilian will have to take advantage of it at all costs, immediately. We will see if in the end the minutes he has are enough and he manages to take advantage of the opportunities to stay at the Bernabéu or if he will end up being loaned out.
More news about Real Madrid
#Endricks #future #unexpected #turn #Brazilian #loan #January
Leave a Reply