International sources confirm that the agreement between Palmeiras and Real Madrid for the transfer of the new Brazilian sensation, Endrick, has been signed. The clubs have agreed on a transfer price of 60 million euros between net and variables, in addition to a figure of between 12 and 15 million more that Florentino Pérez must pay to cover tax issues with the Brazilian government and avoid future legal problems.
The Brazilian board of directors is delighted with the arrival of Endrick, they understand him as the future of the club’s attack and consider that well worked, his sporting level could be above what Vinicius and Rodrygo have done, a fact that is not a minor matter. The commitment and faith they have within the team from the capital of Spain is so high that the club has defined it as Benzema’s replacement for 2024, the date on which the player will be of legal age and may be part of the Merengue squad.
Endrick’s arrival represents hope within Madrid, it is too risky a bet, his arrival at the squad aims to be stellar and for this, Florentino Pérez and his entourage have had to close the door on Haaland, since within the club there was only gap for some of the two and the whites have opted for the Brazilian. This will be the second time that the Whites have withdrawn from the fight for the Norwegian, the previous one this summer where all their cards were played for Mabppé and in the end nothing turned out as expected because they did not get either of them.
