The young Brazilian striker Endrick, considerate of their 16 years one of the football’s most promising talents, will be incorporated into real Madrid from July 2024, for a “confidential” amount, his club, Palmeiras, announced Thursday.

Likewise, Real Madrid also made the signing of the Brazilian striker official after reaching an agreement with the player himself, his family and Palmeiras, the club in which he is a member and in which he will remain until 2024.

the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he reaches the age of majority in July 2024

“Real Madrid CF, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Endrick and his family have reached an agreement whereby the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he comes of age in July 2024. Until then, Endrick will continue his training at the S.E. Palmeiras.

The player will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit our club’s facilities”, Real Madrid reported in a statement. The club chaired by Florentino Pérez ensures the arrival of one of the footballers with the greatest future in Brazil and continues with the policy of incorporating young talents who stand out in the South American country’s championship, as happened at the time with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes.

Endrick is already an idol at Palmeiras and has focused the attention of the big clubs in Europe. In fact, Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona coach, confirmed contacts with him and his father and expressed his wish that he could dress as a Barça player.

At 16 years old, the sale of his shirts has skyrocketed since he signed his first professional contract and, in addition to his ability with the ball at his feet, he has also become the image of important brands that have not hesitated to bet on him. . His athletic performance has lived up to expectations.

He was decisive last September in the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship by scoring the winning goal against Corinthians, in November he celebrated the conquest of the club’s eleventh league title together with the Palmeiras first team.

Once that success has been achieved, Endrick’s next objective will also be to lift the 2023 Colombian Under-20 South American trophy. Endrick has been summoned by the coach Ramón Menezes for that event, which will take place between January 19 and February 12.

Endrick, a record breaker heading to Europe

endrick hasn’t stopped breaking records since he landed on the palmeiras. He is only 16 years old, left-handed and measures 1.73 meters. He is considered the greatest revelation in Brazilian football since the arrival of Neymar.

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa born in Brasilia in 2006, and will set course for white discipline from July 2024, when he turns 18, as announced by both clubs. will follow the steps of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes, already established in the Madrid team.

His posture on the field is reminiscent of Romário, saving a lot of distance, due to his powerful lower body, his speed and his ability to see the goal. Thus ends one of the latest novels on the transfer market. The very young striker, despite his young age, is already a money-making machine, making headlines on both sides of the Atlantic and is expected to be the next big star for the Brazilian team.

Too many hopes for the ten games he has played so far with the Palmeiras first team, where he has played since 2017. He has already entered the history of the São Paulo club. He is the youngest to make his debut (at 16 years, 2 months and 15 days) and score (16 years, 3 months and 4 days) with the main team, to which he was promoted this year, when on July 21 he signed his first professional contract.

In the lower categories he has also broken all kinds of brands. He is the only player in the history of Palmeiras who has won at least one title in all the club’s categories: Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-20 and, finally, the first team, with which he won the 2022 Brazilian Championship.

He began to attract attention especially after his brilliant performance in the last “Copinha de Sao Paulo”, the largest junior soccer competition in Brazil that is closely followed by scouts from the most powerful clubs in the world.

Against rivals up to five years older than him, Endrick was chosen as the best player in the tournament that Palmeiras ended up winning and in which he scored a great goal from a Chilean kick that was praised even by FIFA. The “Endrickmania” began.

Like many of the great Brazilian stars, Endrick has very humble origins in this country of 213 million inhabitants where the rule is social inequality, especially for the majority black population.

He was born on the periphery of Federal District of Brasilia, and at four years old he was already kicking the ball. He began to stand out from a very young age. His father, Douglas Sousa, posted his son’s goals on YouTube and looked for interested parties among the big Brazilian clubs, which are mainly concentrated in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

One of them was Sao Paulo, which invited the family to move to the region, although they only offered financial aid of 150 reais (almost $30) a month, according to Sousa in a past interview. Corinthians and Santos, where Neymar and Rodrygo Goes came from, also knocked on his door, but they also did not want to pay the family’s rent in Sao Paulo.

Palmeiras did make a big commitment, met their needs and Endrick started playing in the Verdiblanco team’s youth system in 2017, when he was just ten years old. Those first months in the São Paulo capital were not easy.

His father started selling breakfasts at a bus terminal, although later, Palmeiras offered him to be a domestic employee at the training center. On the field, Endrick stood out from day one with a meteoric evolution.

Meanwhile, his name began to circulate through the offices of the most powerful clubs in Europe. In recent months there has been speculation about the interest of Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid, which has finally managed to tie the Brazilian pearl.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

*With information from EFE and AFP.

