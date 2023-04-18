Real Madrid’s latest signing to reinforce the attack in the future smiles again doing what he does best: scoring goals. Endrick is enjoying football again and is in enviable shape. At Paulistao, Endrick has averaged a goal every 79 minutes since his debut at this stage last year.
Endrick will arrive at Real Madrid in the summer of next year, he has one more season left in Brazil to finish shaping up as the star he seems to be, but this year he has already taken a step forward in his career. For a forward, going several games without scoring is the end of the world, especially when you are 16 years old and the media spotlight is pointing at you all the time. If this bad streak also extends, people begin to forget about the player’s goalscoring ability, and 12 games, which are the ones that Endrick has been without scoring, are a lot of games without scoring.
Luckily for the striker, this bad streak ended and in the Paulistao final he helped his team in both games. Palmeiras lost the first game 2-1, with a goal by Endrick, and in the second leg they lost their hair and won 4-0 to win the trophy. Endrick also scored on the return and thus signed up for his third title at just 16 years old, a real madness. The first game of this season was also good for the striker, who thus scored his third goal in four games and with which he averages 79 minutes between each goal.
It should be noted that Endrick has not played as much as possible, in 8 games in the Brazilian league the player has only 4 starts and about 300 minutes (38 minutes per game on average). The figure that calls the attention is the striker’s aim, that of 13 shots that he has taken, 11 have gone between the three sticks. If Endrick continues to enjoy football, he could become the star who signed Real Madrid for 35 million euros (plus
