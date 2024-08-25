The Brazilian Endrick He enjoyed a dream debut with Real Madrid; he entered through the grand door at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and scored his first goal in a white shirt, in a match against Real Valladolid.

He only needed a few minutes to find the net, and he stole the show from Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who he replaced in the 86th minute and who left the field without managing to score.

Endrick’s first goal

After having played 113 minutes in two pre-season matches, his big opportunity came in the third game of the season.

He was a substitute and did not play against Atalanta in the European Super Cup and neither against Mallorca in La Liga. This Sunday Carlo Ancelotti did give him the opportunity, with the number 16 on his back, make his debut for Real Madrid in front of his new fans, who greeted him with a standing ovation.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Endrick celebrates scoring his third goal against Real Valladolid during the second matchday of the League between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid this afternoon at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. EFE/Borja Sánchez-Trillo Photo:EFE Share

He played four minutes of regulation time plus six minutes of added time, and had time to seal Real Madrid’s victory with the third goal against Real Valladolid (3-0).

Brahim Díaz, who had sealed the match by scoring the second goal of the match, led the counterattack and passed the ball to Endrick, who got away from Selim Amallah and shot hard and low at the near post, surprising the visiting goalkeeper Karl Hein, who was unable to stop the ball. Ten minutes on the pitch and a goal.

Endrick asked for a bigger role in his upcoming matches in his debut for Real Madrid and at the Santiago Bernabéu. A goal with which he made history, becoming, at 18 years and 35 days, the youngest Brazilian to score a goal for Real Madrid, surpassing the record of Vinícius Junior – 18 years and 147 days. In addition, according to data from BeSoccer Pro for EFE, he is the seventh youngest player to score a goal in the history of Real Madrid, and the second foreigner only behind the Frenchman René Petit, at 17 years and 215 days.

