Las Vegas (AFP)

Young striker Endrick will make his first start for Brazil when they face Uruguay in a highly anticipated quarter-final at the 2024 Copa America, his coach Dorival Junior has said.

The 17-year-old will replace suspended star Vinicius Junior, who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in the final group stage draw with Colombia.

Endrick, who will join European champions Real Madrid at the end of the tournament, will form a duo with fellow Real Madrid player Rodrigo and Barcelona striker Rafinha in tonight’s match in Las Vegas.

The match will be important for Endrick, who has so far played nine matches with Brazil, all of which came as a substitute.

Dorival said he had intended to gradually introduce Endrick, but he is now confident he will be ready to play against Uruguay: “We lost an important player, of course, but we gained a young player who is looking to seize the opportunity. It could be Endrick’s moment.”

He continued: “We have always said that we do not want to rush Endrick, and that he will get his chance at the right time.”

At 17 years and 11 months, he is the second youngest player in the Copa América, after Ecuador’s Kendry Paes, who is 17 years and 1 month old.

Endrick, who will move from Palmeiras to Real Madrid for $64 million, has made a bright start to his career with Brazil, scoring his first international goal in a 1-0 win over England at Wembley in March and adding two more in friendlies against Spain and Mexico.

When asked before the tournament when he would play his first match as a starter, he said: “Only God and Professor Dorival know. I will continue working and waiting. No one needs to waste time.”

On facing Uruguay, the record 15-time Copa America champions, Dorival Junior said: “They are a team that deserves our full respect, and this is a match worthy of a semi-final or a final. We are rivals who know each other and respect each other, and it will be a great match.”