The friendly match for the FIFA date between England and Brazil It ended with victory for the South American team by the minimum and in the last 10 minutes of the match.
What seemed like it was going to be a goalless match changed completely when the new coach of the Brazilian national team Dorival Junior decided to replace Rodrygo 70 minutes into the match so that he enters in his place Endrick Felipethe 17-year-old young man who works in the Palmeiras and is classified as “the jewel” of the team.
With this entry, Endrick became the youngest player to debut in the Brazil's selection and as a cherry on top, his goal not only gave his team the victory, but also ended a streak of 20 matches in which England had been dominating since they had not lost a match since the last World Cup in Qatar 2022.
This goal is undoubtedly a premonition of what will be seen in a few months when the barely 17-year-old boy, already signed by Real Madrid, can finally land on Madrid soil in July of this year with his corresponding 18 years of age at that time recently. compliments.
The goal was a combination where Vinicius receives the ball in three quarters of the field, tries to define, but goalkeeper Pickford denies him the goal, however, the rebound of the ball was located in the right place for Endrick to appear from behind to simply push the ball and score, his first goal with the aurigreen shirt.
Several Madrid fans are already excited about the young man's arrival and this match had several merengue players on the field, so there was no shortage of greetings.
#Endrick #scored #goal #Brazil #gave #victory #England
Leave a Reply