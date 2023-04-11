The young forward with whom Real Madrid won in the last transfer market shines again. At the age of 16, Endrick, in the midst of all the media pressure that being a Real Madrid player entails, has once again scored and assisted in a final, being important for Palmeiras. In the midst of the celebrations, the Brazilian pearl has made statements to the ‘canarinhos’ media.
“Three out of three. Three championships played and three professional titles. I think now I’m ready to start in the Under-20 team. Thank God, I’m happy to score goals in a Paulista Championship final,” he told Globo in ironic tone after a commentator asked that the footballer return to the quarry to have more minutes.
“I don’t miss a game. I’m always there, always watching Vini ‘destroy’ his opponents. Against Villarreal, Vinicius once again made the difference, unfortunately we lost,” he said in an interview with TNT Sports.
“It’s very good to see Vinicius play. He’s always happy, playing with a smile on his face. Even when they provoke him… The more they hit him, the more he performs, they (those who criticize Vini) are stupid to me, why he plays even more like this”, he mentioned.
“I see Rodrygo, Militao, the Brazilians… Another player I’m paying more attention to is Benzema, I see what he does in the box and throughout the game. It’s very good to know that I’ll play alongside those footballers I play with in Fifa”.
“I think that we, Real Madrid, will be champions of the Champions League and that Vini will be the best in the world.”
