With Kylian Mbappé’s first goal as a Real Madrid striker, Real Madrid had fun even though they ended up calling time (3-2) against Alavés (8th), this Tuesday in a match of the seventh day of the League.

Lucas Vázquez (minute 1), Mbappé (40), Rodrygo (48) celebrated on what seemed like a peaceful night for the European champions. Carlos Benavídez (85) and Kike García (86) brought excitement to the final stretch. With this victory, Real Madrid (2nd) is now on 17 points, one behind the leader Barcelona, ​​who will host Getafe (19th) on Wednesday.

The controversy of the match came from a play that could have left Real Madrid with ten men. It was a kick from Endrick to Mourinho which could have cost the Brazilian striker a red card, but the referee of the match only showed him a yellow card, without the VAR intervening.

The action has generated many reactions on social media, where people criticise the attacker’s action and the referee’s decision.

Anger with Endrick

Alavés coach Luis García Plaza clarified the argument he had with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the match, saying that he is “a phenomenon” whom he admires, and revealed that it was for the action in which Endrick was cautioned, which he said “no one can say is not a red card.”

“Carlo is a phenomenon and I have great admiration for him. He said that some of the yellow cards were not his and I told him that they forgave him one red card. We had to play the last ten minutes against ten men,” he said in a press conference.

“Afterwards, maybe we don’t win or they score another goal, but they have to play without that player. Nobody can say that it’s not a red card, everyone sees it. I also understand that the referee doesn’t see it but that’s what the VAR is for. It’s a red card because he only intended to hit. It’s a red card and I recognise that there were some yellow cards for Real Madrid that could have been avoided but we should have played against ten,” he added.

