Real Madrid-bound Endrick deleted a tweet praising Lionel Messi after receiving abuse from the Spanish’s club’s fans over it.
Real Madrid have finalized agreements with Palmeiras and Endrick that will see the teenage striker move to Spain in 2024, sources have confirmed to 90min.
There was also interest from Chelsea and PSG in the 16-year-old but Los Blancos were always his first choice and have finally struck a deal which will cost them in excess of €70m once taxes are factored in.
Supporters were ecstatic to see Endrick choose Real but that same fanbase wasn’t quite so positive about the Brazilian on Tuesday night following Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.
Long-time rival Lionel Messi was the star of the show, getting a goal and a stunning assist, and Endrick took to Twitter to praise him afterwards.
“Messi is absurd man,” he posted in his native language alongside an emoji of an alien.
The Argentina captain isn’t the most popular player among Real Madrid fans, to say the least, given the years he spent competing against their team when with Barcelona.
Given that, those supporters weren’t best pleased with Endrick’s tweet, criticizing the forward for posting it.
That reaction led to him deleting it but not before it received thousands of responses, with many also hitting out at Real Madrid fans for their behavior.
Those fans should have at least forgotten the tweet by the time he joins the club with him not doing so until the summer of 2024 due to his age.
