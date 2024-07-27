The Brazilian pearl Endrickaccompanied by the president Florentino Perez He has already signed the contract that will link him to the real Madrid for the next six seasons and has posed with the white shirt and the number 16 that he will wear on the back.

According to the criteria of

Endrick, who also underwent a medical examination with the club, had an emotional presentation at the stadium Santiago BernabeuThousands of fans awaited him there, some of whom occupied what would become his new home.

Endrick Photo:EFE Share

Endrick’s Tears

The star of the national team Brazil He was very emotional and in tears at the act of his presentation as a new player of the real Madrid and noted that playing for the Spanish club “was a dream” that has come true.

“I have no words to describe what I’m feeling because I’ve always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Real Madrid, it was my dream and today it has come true. I thank everyone,” he said in his first words to his fans wearing the white shirt.

“I didn’t expect all this, so many people. The fans are crazy. I’m very happy because I’ve always been a fan of Real Madrid since I was a child and today I’m going to play here. Today I’m here, I’m very happy, my family too. This is crazy,” he insisted from the podium, while pausing briefly to wipe away his tears and manage his feelings.

His family and partner experienced the same emotions, sitting at the edge of one of the large areas of the playing field, next to the stage set up at one end and at the end of a walkway through which the player exited the field from the locker room tunnel.

Endrick He concluded his words by encouraging those present to say “One, two, three; Hala Madrid”, and then proceeded to kiss the crest on the shirt on several occasions and hand out balls to the tens of thousands of fans, some of them wearing Real Madrid or Brazilian national team shirts, who gathered in the stands of the stadium.

The words of Florentino Perez

Before all this happened, the president had spoken. Florentino Perez, who took to the field accompanied by honorary president José Martínez ‘Pirri’ and spoke.

“This moment that you are experiencing in this stadium is what you dreamed of when you were a child. That little boy who started playing football was very clear that he wanted to be a professional and one day play for Real Madrid. That firmness and conviction together with your talent and your sacrifice have led you to fulfil that dream that you already had when, at just 9 years old, you had the experience of sharing moments of football and life with the Real Madrid Foundation. There you were able to see up close what the values ​​of this club are and how they are instilled,” he said.

“You have become one of the rising stars of international football. Your incredible plays and your goals are already exciting fans of good football and all Real Madrid fans are very happy that you are now part of this great family that will give you everything. Real Madrid and Brazil are united in the history of football thanks to great players who have lived the experience that you are now beginning,” he said.

SPORTS

With EFE.