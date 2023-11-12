His name is Endrick, and it is a name that is beginning to gain overwhelming fame in world football. Endrick is barely a promise, but he has everything to become a reality, to be one of the best. His destiny seems set. He is only 17 years old and is already tied up by Real Madrid. He has shown so many signs of scoring talent that he just had his first call-up to the senior Brazil team, Colombia’s next rival in the World Cup qualifiers, this Thursday. And he’s only 17.

Endrick is the star striker for Palmeiras, a famous Brazilian club from São Paulo. There he has made his short career. There he began to score his goals and build his name. He debuted as a professional when he was only 16 years old and his appearance has been so stellar that he is already being compared to great Brazilian forwards like Romario or Ronaldo.

He is left-handed, lethal left-handed, powerful left-handed, relentless left-handed, with that very Brazilian mix of dribbling and offensive brutality. A young predator, a puppy that already shows sharp fangs. At his young age he was already champion, with Palmeiras, of the 2022 Brazilian championship and the 2023 Brazilian Cup. He also won a Paulista championship.

He currently has 8 goals in the Brazilian soccer season and scored one in the Copa Libertadores. Day by day he monopolizes the headlines, especially now that he is going to the national team, but also since Real Madrid noticed him and signed him in December 2022 for 70 million euros. He will wear white next season, just when he comes of age. He then he will be a new Brazilian galactico.

Endrick, ready to break it with the National Team

His call to the senior team took him by surprise. Although he made merits, he did not expect it so soon. He came out of training with Palmeiras and found out, and then he couldn’t believe it. “I can only thank God, my colleagues and my family who were by my side when I was not well,” Endrick commented, with the voice of someone who is still almost a child, but with the maturity to face what is coming in his career.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrated his call-up. “I’m not surprised, he’s playing very well. In the national team he has a lot of competition, but it is an award for a young player who, at the moment, is doing very well in Brazil,” said the Italian.

If he gets playing time in these two upcoming matches for Brazil, against Colombia and Argentina, he would become the third youngest player to debut for his national team, surpassing Ronaldo. Only Pelé, Edu and Coutinho would be ahead, who made their debut at a younger age.

“He is a player who has the potential to be one of the great talents. We don’t know if it will be confirmed. It’s not a pressure. It is an award and a vision of the future of what this boy can become. A child born in 2006 producing what he is producing catches my attention,” said Brazil coach Fernando Diniz.

Sing the goals

He runs around the field and hums. The rivals don’t understand, they don’t know what he says, what that ritual is, but what Endrick does is sing, sometimes in a low voice, sometimes he gets excited and sings louder. When he scores a goal he not only shouts goool, but he sings louder, with greater intensity. It’s his way of handling the stress of games, singing.

For now it is a mania that they already talk about in Brazil, where they can’t lose track of details like those, a youthful eccentricity of the scorer Endrick. One of his rivals even approached him at a game to ask him: what do you sing? “Ballena,” he said, a song by a São Paulo hiphop group called Vulgo FK.

This is Endrick, the scorer who sings to be inspired by the goal and who sings when the goal is made. A baseball artist who monopolizes the Brazilian press with his way of playing, mischief of a teenager who shines on the courts and who will now sing his melodies dressed in yellow, with the Brazilian national team shirt.

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

