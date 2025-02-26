Almost round trip from Madrid to San Sebastián. He left Anoeta with an advantage in the tie, gave rest to several headlines, and raised the level and moral of some substitutes, such as the scorer Endrick. The injury can only annoy the night … In the 92 of Ceballos, who became sore in his left knee, and with tears in his eyes, after a bad support in a duel with Kubo.

The Real put the ribbon of the intensity well high from the initial beep. Pressure in the opposite area, pressure after loss and balls to the bands for Barrene and Kubo. So he had to work Lunin, surely the best substitute goalkeeper in the Cup. It is not nonsense.

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd (Elustondo, m. 77), Aihen (Javi López, m. 85); Zubimendi, Sucic (Marín, m. 64), Brais Méndez; Barrene (Becker, m. 64), Kubo and Oyarzabal (Óskarsson, m. 77).

Lunin; Asencio (Lucas Vázquez, m. 46), Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Fran García; Camavinga (Mendy, m. 88), Ceballos, Güler (Brahim, m. 84), Bellingham; Endrick (Alaba, m. 72) and Vinicius (Rodrygo, m. 84).

0-1, m. 19: Endrick.

Sánchez Martínez (Murcian). He showed Asencio Yellow Lucas Vázquez.

Five stops in the first half (eight in total), one of them to Barrene at hand changed to put it in the academies. And as a gift, the photo and the frame. Just the opposite that Remiro, that in the first one he could show off and put his grain of sand in Endrick’s goal.

The powerful Donostiarra start collapsed on the 19th. It all started in Vinicius, which for the second time stuck a race back to recover a ball on its own front of the area. His generosity had a prize. Bellingham released a thirty -meter pass to Endrick’s race, which he controlled with the lower part of his stomach, and before Remiro beat him with a shot with the exterior of his left boot. Fourth both of the Brazilian in Cup, only one from Pichichi Julián Álvarez.

Remiro hesitated to leave after the control of Endrick, then he positioned himself badly and, finally, he did not have enough reflexes to get his leg at the shot of the Brazilian. Hard, but centered. Zubeldia also failed in the brand. He was neither close to Endrick nor threw the line to try to leave it in anti -regulation position. Lethal errors before the speed of the Brazilian and his scorer. Diabolical combination

The goal of Madrid turned off the fire of the Real, but the thrust of Anoeta and the illusion of fighting for a final were going to help rekindle it. Oyarzabal had it in 27, in a shot with the right from inside the area that stopped Lunin. Before, he had left Tchouaméni with the mold, fearful of putting his leg and committing a penalty.

Madrid replied with a backlash in 34, but this time Remiro did live up to the appointment. Hand down hard a hit with the interior of Vinicius that already smelled the network. It was just before a penalty that the Brazilian claimed Sánchez Martínez for a possible Hip of Aramburu. Nothing at all, like Angel’s hair.

The bracelet allowed Vinicius to speak more than ever with the referee. He was like a child in a ball park, a prebend that lasted only 45 minutes. After the break, Lucas inherited the captaincy. He did not want Ancelotti risks and Asencio’s yellow, who yesterday played with a right side, sent him to the shower with only 45 minutes on his legs.

The real with renewed forces came out from the costume, but in front of it had a Ukrainian goalkeeper that was still unleashed. At 120 seconds of the resumption, Lunin became giant again with a double saving stop. To Oyazarbal and then to Kubo. That of Captain Donostiarra, a header in a small area that stopped with his left foot, which raised him to the hip height. Andry Barrufet.

Madrid also gave news soon. In 51, an Endrick stirred the crossbar and made the goal of Remiro tremble. Great pass from the left of Camavinga, good appearance of the Brazilian between Aguerd and Zubeldia, and unstoppable left -footedness. He was missing two centimeters in the placement.

The game entered its last half hour with a real somewhat tired and a Madrid waiting to hunt a transition to leave the qualifier almost sentenced. Lucas had it, with a shot with the left in 63. And Bellingham, in 82, with a shot he played in Aguerd, diverting his career and forcing Remiro to pull abdominals. Paradón

It was a game from less to the Royal goalkeeper, such as Tchouaméni. The Frenchman avoided the draw after a serious error of Fran García that left Oyarzabal only against Lunin. Corrected Aurélien in time. Confirmed an ascending line that nobody gave a hard. Only Ancelotti. If neither bull nor bullfighter, both. Bright as a pivot, sensational as central. And Madrid, closer to the Cartuja. On April 1, the return at the Bernabéu.