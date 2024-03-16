OfMaria Giovanna Faiella

Approximately three million women affected. The disease is associated with infertility in 30-50% of cases. Information campaign in the squares on 16 and 17 March promoted by the APE Association

It is estimated that in Italy there are approximately three million women affected by endometriosis, the 10-15% of women of reproductive age. The disease, again little known and difficult to recognise, is associated with infertility (or difficulty conceiving) in 30-50 percent of cases. There diagnosis it often comes after a long and tortuous journey, which goes from 5 to 8 years, almost always experienced with suffering and also with serious psychological repercussions. Hence the importance of correct information because early diagnosis and timely treatments they can improve the conditions of those who suffer from them and prevent infertility. Precisely to provide information on the disease and help women find the right treatment paths, on the occasion of the month of endometriosis awarenessThe March 16th and March 17th in over 30 squares volunteers from APE – Endometriosis Project Association will be present from all over Italy with the initiative «The flowers of awareness».

What is endometriosis, symptoms, diagnosis Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease, which is characterized by the presence of endometrium – mucosa which normally lines exclusively the uterine cavity and flakes off every month and is renewed with menstruation – outside the uterus. It can appear as early as the first menstruation (menarche) and accompany the woman until menopause.

The most common symptoms are: pelvic pain, predominantly during the menstrual cycle and, in conjunction with ovulation, recurrent cystitis; menstrual irregularities (heavy periods and premenstrual blood loss); intestinal disorders; sense of heaviness in the lower abdomen; pain during sexual intercourse, infertility. If you experience one or more symptoms it is a good idea to talk to your doctor, who will evaluate whether to prescribe one gynecological examination which, together with thepelvic ultrasound they are useful for timely diagnosis and adequate treatment. In case of more complex clinical conditions the woman can be referred to a reference center for endometriosis. See also Measles, cases increase in the EU: Security Committee meets

What therapies? Can you have children? Depending on the symptoms, the stage of the disease and the clinical history of each individual woman, they may be indicated different types of treatment. The gynecologist will identify the right therapy.

Among other things, they are available medical therapy (based on hormonal, progestin or low-dose estrogen-progestin treatments and supplements for pelvic pain); surgical therapy; the so-called “waiting behavior” (no medical or surgical therapy) with periodic checks.

The disease affects approximately the 30-50% of infertile women or who have difficulty conceiving.

In the early stages of endometriosis, the causes of infertility appear to be linked to the chronic inflammatory state that characterizes the disease and to the reduced quantity and quality of oocytes, particularly in cases of ovarian endometriosis.

In advanced stagesfertility is also compromised adhesions caused by endometriosis.

Early diagnosis and timely treatments can prevent infertility.

Who can request exemption In the more advanced clinical stages (“moderate or third degree” and “severe or fourth degree”), endometriosis is included in the essential levels of assistance (Lea), in the list of chronic and disabling diseases, for which you are entitled to a series of free services , without paying the ticket (here is the list, in the Ministry of Health database). There request it must be done to your local health authority of residence by presenting the certificate attesting to the presence of the third or fourth stage pathology, issued by a public hospital or outpatient facility. See also Covid today Italy, Iss: "Reinfections on the rise"

Initiatives in the square. Antonia's story on TV Saturday March 16 is Sunday March 17the volunteers of the Endometriosis Project Association will be present in over 30 Italian squares (here the list), to give information on the disease. By participating in the initiative «The flowers of awareness» you will be able to give your contribution and receive a vase with a pink gerbera already bloomed with sunflower seeds and instructions on how to cultivate it, a metaphor for the need to take care of your health. The strength of the sunflower and the delicacy of the gerbera are, in fact, the symbol of this campaign in support of women. The proceeds will be used by the Association to organize support activities for those suffering from endometriosis, including specialized medical training to concretely improve therapeutic pathways for endometriosis throughout the national territory.

From March 4th, for the first time on TV, on Prime Video, you can see the story of a thirty-year-old in crisis, Antonia, who belatedly discovers that she has endometriosis. It is told by the actress and author Chiara Martegiani in an ironic and profound series.

«Finally on TV a story that tells about endometriosis – comments Annalisa Frassineti, president of APE –. After the diagnosis, the protagonist takes a journey within herself and realizes that in reality, like many of us, she has been ill for years, but no one has ever listened to her. It's a series that finally highlights how, after the diagnosis, we must evolve and accept. Antonia understands that she has to make a journey. Many women who have felt abandoned, not understood, and can be reflected in her find the strength to face that pain and those prejudices». See also Health, Experts: "With the 250,000 treatments for HCV, we repay therapies and screening"