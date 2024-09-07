Sandra Schroll arrives at the meeting point with a smile and a vigor. On this sweaty day, she is wearing a light-fitting dress in summer colors. Everything about her is radiant. Her appearance gives no indication of how many years of fainting spells and regularly recurring severe pain lie behind her. The thirty-eight-year-old has undergone eleven operations. Nine years ago, a doctor even removed her uterus with the best of intentions. But the pain would not stop. The woman from Lower Franconia is now doing well. Two doctors from the University Hospital in Giessen helped her – with a surgical method for endometriosis that is not yet very common.