Endometriosis | Medicine shortage forces women to hunt for medicine all over Finland: A woman from Tampere drives to Loviisa and back

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Failures in the availability of the drug Orgametril force women to look for the drug from long distances. Orgametril is used to treat painful periods and endometriosis. The availability problem has continued since June and it has been announced that it will end on August 25.

Gynecological disruptions in the availability of the medicine used to treat the disease force women to hunt for the medicine they need from long distances.

In Helsingin Sanomat’s survey, the respondents said, among other things, that they had to take unpaid time off work to apply for medicine.

The lack of medicine causes physical and mental suffering, as well as incapacity, said a 27-year-old woman from Tampere.

He told Helsingin Sanomat by phone that he planned to leave Tampere for Loviisa on Sunday to pick up Orgametril 5 mg. The round trip totals more than 500 kilometers.

Orgametril is used to treat painful periods, heavy and irregular bleeding, and to alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis. In endometriosis, the endometrium grows outside the uterus.

Medicine is essential for a woman from Tampere.

“When I take a two-day break from Orgametrilist, the debilitating stomach pains start, because of which I have to go to the gynecology emergency room and from there to the department for pain management. The pain attacks last for hours and I am practically incapacitated,” says the woman.

The pain is constant cramping in the lower abdomen, a feeling of nausea and aching. “Furthermore, the symptoms obviously affect mental health, just like any chronic pain,” he says.

The woman does not appear under her own name, because the story tells about her health information. The woman’s identity is known to the delivery.

On Sunday, HS did not reach Fimea’s representatives to comment on the matter.

HS told on Saturdaythat the Orgametril 5 mg product has a nationwide availability problem, and it is currently not possible to order the product in pharmacies.

The availability problem has been going on since the beginning of June, and it is expected to end on August 25. The end date of the disturbance has already been moved a couple of times.

A woman from Tampere has once before sought medicine on her summer holiday trip from Kuopio, when it was not available in Tampere.

“Really distressing”, he describes the uncertain situation.

Orgametril 5 mg preparation was originally prescribed to a woman about a year ago for bad stomach pains.

She says that she has suffered from severe menstrual pains since she was a teenager, which even made her vomit. A hormone coil was tried for pain relief. “It only made the symptoms worse. There were constant leaks,” says the woman.

The symptoms subsided when the woman was prescribed Orgametril medication, which the woman receives in a double dose.

“I don’t have periods at all now, but the medication enables me to lead a normal life,” says the woman.

He tellsthat at least in his case there is no substitute medicine.

“It could be that some other medicine wouldn’t keep the pain away or wouldn’t suit me at all. Often, even with birth control pills, you may have to try several products before you find the one that suits you,” says the woman.

In the survey, the respondents also talk about the problems caused by the availability of medicines used by other women. For example, Cyklokapron, which is used in the treatment of heavy periods, will be available either at the end of December or at the end of February 2025, depending on the package size, according to Fimea.

There are also disturbances in the availability of Indivina intended for hormone replacement therapy. According to Fimea, they will continue until February 25, 2025.