It is among the most under-diagnosed diseases, with delays ranging from 7 to 12 years from the appearance of the first, painful, symptoms. This is endometriosis, a typically female and chronic pathology, highly disabling. In Italy alone, it affects 3 million women, 10% of those of childbearing age. Even if new therapies and approaches are emerging, the disease remains among those with a longer diagnostic path due to lack of knowledge, starting with health professionals. Thus Consulcesi, committed to bridging the gap in medical training on pathologies of the female reproductive system and on gender medicine through a constantly growing offer of courses, further delves into endometriosis in two dedicated Ecm courses, aimed at supporting doctors and professionals healthcare professionals in the best management of this disease.

“Diagnostic delays can lead to even severe clinical pictures, further weighing on the impact that this pathology has on the quality of life of women – explains Alessandro Cavaliere, doctor and equivalent specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics, as well as teacher of the Ecm course 'Endometriosis: getting to know it to understand it. Nature, characteristics, classification and impact on women' – The only weapon to deal with endometriosis remains early diagnosis and therefore updated and timely training of women's health professionals but not only”.

The training offer dedicated to endometriosis – we read in a note – is contained in the extensive Fad catalog made up of over 300 multimedia and interactive courses, accessible through the new Club. To fill the lack of awareness and training among white coats, the two specific courses allow you to range from a general and complete overview of endometriosis, to the role of nutrition and management of the pathology from a nutritional and integrative point of view. On the occasion of March, the month dedicated to prevention and awareness of this pathology, Consulcesi Club highlights the course on endometriosis (2.0 CME credits).

In the training in e-book format, the expert returns to the importance of “a new approach to endometriosis by health professionals that includes differential diagnoses for early diagnosis”, as well as providing an exhaustive update on therapies and pharmacological treatments . There are also many specific topics explored in depth, such as ovarian endometriosis and the link between endometriosis and fertility. “More and more scientific evidence demonstrates the importance of diet in combating endometriosis”, explains Serena Missori, endocrinologist and nutritionist as well as author of the course 'Taste is Health. The right diet for endometriosis' (5.4 Ecm credits). The training multimedia, part of the “Taste is Health” training series by Consulcesi, thus aims to delve into nutrients and supplements useful in the management of the often painful pathology, as well as those less suitable.

The course, made up of video lessons accompanied by in-depth teaching materials – concludes the note – explores the beneficial potential of lesser-known foods, such as turmeric, chaste tree and red raspberry, as well as foods already known for their benefits, such as vegetables, cereals wholemeal, legumes and fruit.