Endometriosis is a condition located in the fallopian tubes, ovaries and pelvic tissues. It consists of the fact that the tissue that must develop inside the uterus does so outside of it. This tissue acts, however, as if it were inside the uterus and therefore bleeds with each menstruation cycle. But instead of going outside the body, as happens in the monthly process, it stays inside because it has no way to get out.

Endometriosis usually appears years after menstruation cycles have started. Sometimes cysts develop. And during menstruation it can cause high intensity pain. One of the negative effects of endometriosis is that it reduces fertility. There is also a low chance of ovarian cancer.

Causes of endometriosis

Various factors can cause this disorder

It has not been determined exactly what causes endometriosis, but there are some factors that intervene in its appearance:

– Retrograde menstruation. It is called this because the blood returns through the fallopian tubes in a process that causes the endometrial cells to remain attached to the pelvic walls where they increase in size and bleed with each menstrual cycle.

– Mutation of peritoneal cells. Due to a process involving hormonal factors, peritoneal cells become endometrial cells.

– Mutation of embryonic cells. As in the previous case, hormones cause embryonic cells to become endometrial cells.

– Distribution of endometrial cells. The body’s blood circulation system can transport endometrial cells to other places in the body.

– Problems in the immune system. Sometimes the immune system has problems that prevent it from recognizing endometrial tissue that develops outside the uterus.

There are some risk factors:

– Early menstruation.

– Short menstrual cycles.

– Have high levels of estrogen.

– History of endometriosis in first-degree relatives.

– Not having had any pregnancy.

– Develop short menstrual cycles.

– Develop high levels of estrogen.

– Drink alcohol on a daily basis.

– Have a genetic background.

– Abnormal uterus.

Symptoms of endometriosis

Pelvic pain

The most obvious and frequent symptom of endometriosis is the appearance of pelvic pain, usually during menstruation. Cramps may also occur and the menstrual blood flow is often very large.

Pain may also extend to sexual intercourse or bowel movements. Finally, it can cause constipation or diarrhea. The inability to conceive can also be a symptom of endometriosis.

Diagnosis of endometriosis

Identification of symptoms

The gynecologist uses various tests to diagnose the disease. The first is the pelvic exam. Manually examine the pelvis for lumps, cysts, or scars. You can also request various tests:

– Ultrasound. Abdominal or vaginal ultrasounds are recommended.

– Magnetic resonance. When there are doubts, MRI helps to observe the affected area with greater precision.

– Laparoscopy. Only in extreme cases is a small surgical intervention used to better observe the affected area.

Endometriosis treatment and medication

Medication and surgery

To treat endometriosis, it is usual to resort to the administration of medications and, in some cases, surgery, although surgical intervention is usually the last resort. The most common medications are analgesics and hormonal treatment to relieve pain. Hormonal treatment can be performed with contraceptives, gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists and antagonists, progestins, and aromatase inhibitors.

If you suffer from endometriosis and want to get pregnant, you can study whether it is feasible to perform conservative surgery, laparoscopically, removing the endometriosis formations and preserving the uterus and ovaries.

Endometriosis prevention

Take care of your lifestyle

If the treatment is not effective quickly, certain precautions must be taken to ensure that the painful effects subside. It is important to exercise moderately and eat a balanced diet. Frequent hot baths also help. And if the pain does not subside we can take anti-inflammatories.