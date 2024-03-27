Endometriosis it is a benign chronic inflammation characterized by the presence of endometrial tissue, the mucosa that lines the uterine cavity, outside its normal location. “In Italy we are at the forefront when it comes to diagnostic and treatment techniques. In fact, our country boasts excellent diagnosticians and surgeons and annually hosts one of the most important world congresses on the subject”. Then “we need a holistic approach to the disease that includes professionals from different sectors, coordinated by the central figure of this process who is undoubtedly the gynecologist who must be, as my teachers, professors Scambia and Mancuso, taught me, the figure who accompanies the woman's life, from adolescence to old age, taking care of her health”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Alfredo Ercoli, Full Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and director of the School of Specialization in Gynecology and Obstetrics of the University of Messina and director of the Gynecology and Obstetrics UOC of the 'G. Polyclinic'. Martino' of Messina, on the occasion of World Endometriosis Day which will be celebrated tomorrow.

“Endometriosis is no longer an unknown pathology like it was 10-20 years ago – explains Ercoli – It is a very frequent pathology: it is estimated that 6-10% of women are affected in some way, with a peak incidence between the ages of 25 and 35. Above all, it is a 'subtle' pathology, whose symptoms and signs are multiple and complex and can manifest themselves with intense menstrual pain, particularly abundant menstruation, chronic pelvic pain especially in the peri-menstrual phase, pain during sexual intercourse or during defecation. or urination leading to infertility, chronic fatigue and depression. There is no direct correlation between the extent of the disease and the severity of the symptoms.”

“Timely diagnosis it can therefore be difficult. It can lead to a diagnostic delay, even of years – underlines the surgeon – in which the patient experiences her condition increasingly worse, frustrated by a profound and disabling malaise of which she does not know the cause and to which she cannot give a name. However, it is good to remember that, if it is true that the certain diagnosis is only the histological one, i.e. after surgery, it is equally true that the suspicion from which to start an effective therapeutic plan is based on simple elements such as the medical history. , gynecological examination and pelvic ultrasound performed by professionals who are experts in the subject. Certainly – underlines Ercoli – the biggest problem we had with endometriosis was the diagnostic delay. Today, however, thanks to good communication that has grown in recent years and increased attention in particular to the younger population and those of childbearing age, we see some positive signs.”

To protect the patient, enormous steps have been taken in recent years regarding endometriosis both in terms of dissemination, thanks to the associations that are committed to supporting users, and in terms of legislation with the introduction of this pathology in the list of disabling chronic diseases of the Ministry of Health, thus recognizing patients the right to benefit from certain specialist control services exemptly. “For several years – recalls Ercoli – here at Messina, thanks to the attention of Giovanna Spatari, current rector of the university, and of the 'G. Martino', we organize public events, in the university as well as in the area, in schools and squares, to provide correct information on how to recognize the symptoms, when to contact the gynecologist, but also to offer users free open days, as we will do this year, to make a timely diagnosis.”

When we talk about endometriosis, it is essential to follow a correct path that goes from early diagnosis to the appropriate treatment at the right time, “be it medical, with drugs, diet and advice on lifestyle – continues the teacher – or surgical, where it is essential mastery of complex minimally invasive surgical techniques to be carried out rigorously laparoscopically or with the aid of a robot. A lot of research is needed in innovative sectors, as well as in the field of nutrition where it has been seen that a targeted diet with foods with anti-inflammatory properties and detoxifying, rich in fiber and omega 3, it helps reduce inflammatory processes. In the field of neurophysiology, for example, it is essential to investigate the mechanisms of chronic pain which in 20% of cases afflicts these patients even after having undergone surgery and removed the entire disease. Or even in cutting-edge sectors such as the study of the microbiome and the microbiota and their influence on the genesis and evolution of the endometriotic disease”.

However, it must be kept in mind that to diagnose this disease early and correctly and best deal with this pathology, which is so complex and difficult to identify, specialized centers and expert professionals are needed. “I will never be able to forget the case of a very young girl – says Ercoli – who for years suffered from pelvic pain so disabling that it made her abandon her studies and close in on herself, feeling almost guilty of an imaginary illness. I saw her one evening, by chance, during her umpteenth visit to the emergency room. It was enough to listen to her and do the gynecological examination with the support of a good ultrasound colleague to raise the diagnostic suspicion of endometriosis.”

“Today, after a few years, of the right medical care that continues today and of a major surgery, she is a serene woman and a happy mother”, concludes the specialist.