Thursday, March 31, 2022, 1:14 p.m.



Endometriosis is one of the most common estrogen-dependent gynecological diseases, characterized by

presence of endometrial tissue in different sites of the uterine cavity. Dr. Laura Cánovas López, gynecologist at the

Hospital Quirónsalud Murcia, confirms that it is a common gynecological condition that more frequently affects women of reproductive age. And he has told us more about this pathology.

What is the origin of this gynecological disease?



The first descriptions of endometriosis are found in the literature around the year 1800. Even so, until the

twentieth century The incidence of this pathology is not really appreciated.

In 1921, John Sampson of Albany, New York, suggested that peritoneal endometriosis in the pelvis

came from retrograde menstruation. Later, in 1927, he published the article «Peritoneal endometriosis due to menstrual dissemination of endometrial tissue into the peritoneal cavity» (Sampson 1927). In it, he first introduced the term “endometriosis” and defended the theory that it was caused by retrograde menstrual flow through the fallopian tubes into the abdominal cavity. This

is the most accepted theory nowadays.

Despite this, there are many other theories, such as direct implantation, genetics, embryonic causes, the environment, coelomic metaplasia…

Prevalence Estimates in the general population they are up to 10%. For women with subfertility, the prevalence rate ranges from 25 to 40%.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?



Dr. Cánovas tells us that the

most relevant clinical presentations in endometriosis They are pelvic pain during menstruation (dysmenorrhea), sterility, dysfunctional uterine bleeding and the manifestations of atypical locations where it settles. Chronic pelvic pain, pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), pain when defecating (dyschezia), intestinal disorders and/or pain when urinating (dysuria) also occur.

In menstruation,

ectopic endometrial tissue will be stimulated just as if it were in the uterus. In this way, it will grow, bleed and produce a local inflammation in the place where the injury is. The inflammation involved in endometriosis can stimulate nerve endings in the pelvis, thereby causing chronic pelvic pain.

Severe dysmenorrhea has been associated with

obliteration of the sac of Douglas. This is usually caused by the presence of infiltrating nodules in the rectovaginal septum and in the uterosacral ligaments. They adhere firmly to the rectum and sometimes infiltrate the rectal wall, the bladder wall if the nodes are anterior, and the ureters if they are lateral.

What diagnostic tests are performed to detect endometriosis?



It is very important to carry out a good

anamnesis or clinical historyfollowed by a

physical exploration thoroughly by experts in the field. Later it will be necessary to add

Tumor markers like the ca 125 and

imaging tests starting with transvaginal ultrasound and completing with magnetic resonance imaging.

Finally, laparoscopy as a definitive diagnostic technique allows the implants to be viewed directly.

What consequences does endometriosis have on the reproductive and general health of women?



“Endometriosis can be associated with both

sterility (impossibility of becoming pregnant after a year of having active sexual intercourse), as well as

infertility (inability to carry the pregnancy to term). The first of these consequences is much more frequent”, explains Dr. Laura Cánovas.

Sterility or infertility can be caused by multiple processes. Among them are the

anatomical abnormalities of the female reproductive system due to peritoneal implants, which produce adhesions and retractions. This makes correct functionality impossible, since both the fimbriae and the fallopian tubes are obstructed.

On the other hand, there are frequent

alterations in folliculogenesiswhich causes ovulatory dysfunction, poor oocyte quality and a low rate of both fertilization and implantation.

In addition, several studies have shown that there are other

less frequent alterations such as: abnormal embryonic development, embryotoxicity and progesterone resistance

Can endometriosis be cured?



This disease must be treated to reduce the symptoms and its progression. And it is that the

The absence of treatment in endometriosis favors the evolution of the disease towards more advanced forms, with greater symptoms and sequelae that will require more aggressive and costly treatments.

It can be definitively cured in menopause, with the

absence of estrogen.

What are the surgical techniques used for its approach?



Dr. Cánovas explains that they are used

advanced minimally invasive techniques, laparoscopy or robotics.

Endometriosis surgery is complex and should always be performed by surgeons with proven extensive experience in the field. It serves both for the diagnosis and for the treatment of excision of endometriotic tissue.

To conclude, we want to highlight that

can you be a mother after an endometriosis operation. In fact, fertility rates increase considerably after the first year of surgery, provided that it is performed by an expert team such as that of the Quirónsalud Murcia Hospital.

