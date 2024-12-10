The topic of menstruation in sport is becoming increasingly less taboo. It is increasingly being talked about openly, and more and more clubs and athletes from hobby to high-performance levels are adapting their training to the phases of the menstrual cycle. However, a topic that is still not discussed enough in the context of sport and women’s health is the disease endometriosis. Although the disease has received more attention in politics, research and through activism on social media in recent years, it is unfamiliar to many and associated with uncertainty. It is called a “forgotten disease” and often goes undiagnosed for years.

A number of well-known female athletes have now publicly discussed the fact that they suffer from the disease, which is quite common. These include national soccer player Lea Schüller and karate world champion Sophie Wachter, who, like an estimated ten percent of all women, struggle with the disease. Their examples show that you can still do competitive sports, and they help educate people by sharing their experiences.

Increased awareness of the disease is also reflected in the number of cases of endometriosis. The study situation on the disease is still quite sparse, but a survey from Germany that covers the period from 2014 to 2022 shows an increase in the number of diagnosed endometriosis cases: in 2014, the disease was diagnosed in 2.8 out of 1,000 insured women aged 10 to 52 years old. In 2022, this number increased to 4.1, which is estimated to be approximately 55,000 diagnoses in 2022.

The Endometriosis Association of Germany defines the disease as a chronic disease in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This tissue settles, for example, on the ovaries, in the abdomen and pelvis, on the intestines or peritoneum, but can in principle grow anywhere in the body. The disease mainly affects women of childbearing age, but is not necessarily associated with the female cycle. Many sufferers also experience pain and other side effects outside of their period. In addition, the illness often leads to an unfulfilled desire to have children.

National soccer player Lea Schüller from FC Bayern plays professional sports despite endometriosis. (Photo: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)

Many sufferers treat their symptoms with painkillers, hormones or through surgery to remove the tissue. However, the symptoms themselves and the side effects of common treatment methods often affect the patients’ professional life, social life and leisure time. And many people are uncertain about sports. Most people are aware that regular exercise and sport are essential for a healthy lifestyle and have a positive effect on general well-being. But for those affected by endometriosis, the question arises as to how one can combine exercise with a chronic inflammatory disease.

While exercise is not a replacement for medical therapies, it can play a supportive role, particularly when it comes to pain relief and rehabilitation. Due to the pain in the abdomen, those affected often adopt protective postures, which in turn lead to changes in the musculoskeletal system, explains Sylvia Mechsner, senior physician in the Endometriosis Center at the Berlin Charité: “This often leads to pelvic floor dysfunction, i.e. the inner pelvic floor muscles become tense and in the There is an imbalance.” That’s why many of those affected suffered from back pain, diaphragm tension and breathing problems. The endometriosis center in Berlin treats around 1,000 patients every year, which is why Mechsner is in contact with many sufferers who report their complaints. Especially at a young age, the pain usually occurs during your period. She describes how many women then lie in bed, take painkillers and feel dizzy, happy to get through these days. It is all the more important to move outside of these phases “so that the pelvic floor muscles can relax again – otherwise this will increase over time.”

Due to the unpredictability of the disease, you cannot follow a fixed plan: “You always need plan A to C.”

Mechsner emphasizes that sport is not a general treatment method, but can be helpful under certain conditions – especially because it enables those affected to become active themselves. As a rule, she recommends stretching exercises, yoga, physiotherapy or relaxation exercises. Aqua fitness can also help, as it lifts the organs and relieves the strain on the pelvic floor. It has also been scientifically proven that yoga has a positive influence on the quality of life of endometriosis patients. Mechsner reports that sports like jogging or cycling are often less helpful because of the shock: “Many women with very severe pain have even more pain when doing power sports.”

Kim Limbach does bodybuilding despite endometriosis and helps other sufferers as a coach. (Photo: Tayfun Ayra / oh)

Yoga and flexibility exercises alone are enough for Kim Limbach, who is featured on Instagram as @endo.athletin doesn’t talk about their experiences. The 32-year-old has had severe endometriosis and has found a connection to her body again through sport. She has been doing bodybuilding for several years, among other things, but also uses strength training specifically to avoid the protective posture caused by a cramped stomach. In doing so, she uses “not just theoretical knowledge from the literature”, but also her own experiences and those that she collects from other affected people as a coach. Limbach emphasizes that every person and every endometriosis is individual, which is why the sports program should be tailored to your own symptoms. She has been doing sports for many years and decides every day what is possible and what is not. Due to the unpredictability of the disease, it is not possible to follow a fixed plan: “You always need plan A to C.” It is not about achieving quick success, but rather sustainable success.

The work of the Endometriosis Association of Germany in 2024 was also focused on the topic “Endometriosis and exercise”. In keeping with this, a festival was held where a variety of workshops and lectures were offered on topics such as yoga, Zumba, Qi-Gong, belly dancing, sound journeys, mindfulness walks, taping, multimodal pain therapy and nutrition. The aim was to show the connection between exercise and improving the quality of life for those affected by endometriosis. They also took part in the Berlin Marathon with a group as part of the “Walk and Run for Endo” campaign and collected a total of 19,175 kilometers with more than 824 participants in March, Endometriosis Awareness Month. It wasn’t just about sporting success, but also about raising awareness for the disease.