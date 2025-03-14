Antonio Pellicer Martínez. Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Valencia

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that affects more than 147 million of women in the world, which represents approximately 5-10 % of the female population of reproductive age. It causes different symptoms, being the most frequent pelvic pain (50-80 % of women with this type of discomfort have ailment) and infertility (half of the patients who are treated by infertility suffer from some degree of endometriosis).

In addition, this pathology is associated with other symptoms, such as pain during menstruation and sexual relations, diverse alterations of the menstrual cycle and many others, which can lead to states of depression, reduction of social and work activity and other sequelae. Therefore, today it is considered a emergency of public health.

The data that show that the delay in their diagnosis is 4 to 11 years and that 6 out of 10 women with endometriosis remain without diagnose are still more worrying. There are several reasons for this to happen:

The lack of specific signs or symptoms. For example, a pelvic pain may be due to other causes, and painful menstruation does not necessarily define the presence of endometriosis.









The absence of biochemical markers that would allow to diagnose it with a single analysis.

The lack of concrete genetic mutations that predispose to the disease.

The poor resolution of images based on images – such as ultrasound or magnetic nuclear resonance – for some forometriosis forms. The condition is often presented in the ovaries in the form of cysts (endometriomas) and are easy to see, but on other occasions it has a more complex location to visualize.

This is triggered

Although today it is considered a chronic and inflammatory disease that affects the entire organism and not only the pelvis, everything seems to be unleashed as a consequence of a menstrual retrograde blood reflux through the fallopian tubes towards the pelvis and the abdomen. This entails that, due to a defect of the affected person’s immune system, an endometrial tissue mass is located outside the original place and grows.

And in addition, although endometriosis is treated surgically and apparently eliminated – being the consequence of a universal phenomenon such as menstruation -, the possibility of reappearance or recurrence at 5 years is 50 %. That is why its treatment usually combines surgery and medication administration until menopause arrives, since it is ovarian hormones (estrogen and progestestorone) that feed back and maintain endometrial lesions, being able to aggravate them over time.

The sooner it is detected, the better

We are, therefore, before a disease that is diagnosed late or never, that advances while the ovary works, which reappears after being treated invasively with surgery, which is tremendously disabling and that has not been visualized as such until the end of the twentieth century.

To fight it, it is necessary to prevent it and detect it as early as possible. Preventing is complex because its natural history is unknown and, although there are some genetic factors that predispose to the disease, the role that genomics can play to establish people at risk is still not clear.

Diagnostic efforts are aimed at finding biological markers in blood, urine or endometrium that allow the detection of pathology as soon as the first symptoms that could be associated with it are presented.

Surgery and drugs

Therefore, the treatment remains surgical and pharmacological, often in combination. Surgery has advanced with the use of laparoscopy and some novel methods to detect the injuries once the surgeon is intervening. These operations can be very complex and therefore it is highly recommended that they be performed by an expert in endometriosis surgery.

Despite this, and as expected to demonstrate in 25 % of cases at 2 years and at least 50 % at 5, surgery is usually associated with medication therapy.

Classic medical treatment has a fundamental objective: since endometriosis is the consequence of menstrual reflux in the abdomen, it is about reducing it to a minimum or eliminating it, so that the probability of recurrence decreases. This is achieved by annuling the function of the ovary, which also allows to eliminate hormonal production and not feed the lesions endometriósicas.

To this end, antovulatory pills (combinations of synthetic, or only gestagin) and, more recently, drugs that annul the function of the pituitary gland and indirectly, of the ovary (agonists and antagonists of the GNRH) are used.

In addition, pain drugs are used a lot, mainly non -steroidal anti -inflammatory.

Given the involvement of the immune system, the obvious inflammation in the entire organism and the neoformation of blood vessels in the lesions that perpetuate them, other therapeutic alternatives are being developed whose target is not the ovary, but the immune system itself. The objective is to reduce inflammation, and the results are very promising.

It is also interesting to attack the formation of blood vessels with dopamine agonists, since 50 % of affected women want to have children. Therefore, providing them with a treatment that avoids ovulation is not a good idea, while a medicine that attacks injuries to eliminate the arrival of blood (and hormones) to them without preventing ovulation – therefore intact the possibilities of gestation – seems particularly attractive.

In short, 200 years after the description of endometriosis as a clinical entity we continue without resolving a frequent and potentially mutilating disease for women. We need to find early diagnostic methods and improve pharmacological treatments by addressing not only the ovary and its hormonal production, but modulating the immune system, inflammation and neoformation of blood vessels in injuries.