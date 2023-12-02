I warned about the dangers of tangerines in a personal Telegram– channel endocrinologist Zuhra Pavlova.

“Tangerines increase the acidity of gastric juice, which means they can harm the body, especially if you have an ulcer or gastritis. And tangerine juice has an aggressive effect on tooth enamel, gradually destroying it. After eating citrus fruits, you should not immediately brush your teeth; it is better to rinse your mouth with water,” the doctor wrote.

The endocrinologist also noted that citrus fruits are a strong allergen. Sometimes fruits cause bloating and increase appetite if eaten on an empty stomach. Although these fruits are considered a low-calorie product, they are quite high in sugar, Pavlova noted.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor revealed the top signs of quality tangerines.