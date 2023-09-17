Personally recommended eating pumpkin instead of sweets Telegram– channel endocrinologist Zuhra Pavlova.

“Some people think that since pumpkin is sweet, it’s easy to get better from it, but that’s not true. Pumpkin is a dietary product that will not harm those who are on a diet. Moreover, you get full faster and don’t want to eat longer,” the doctor wrote.

According to Pavlova, 100 grams of raw pumpkin contains an average of 22 kilocalories, and most of the pulp is water. In addition, it contains a lot of fiber, vitamins C and B, as well as a rare vitamin T, which is good for the blood.

At the same time, people with diabetes should not overuse pumpkin: it has a high glycemic index, the doctor warned.

Previously, the endocrinologist listed the most harmful popular carbohydrate foods.