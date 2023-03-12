Manifestations of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in women, which manifest themselves in the form of mood swings, apathy and irritability, are similar to the symptoms experienced by men during a hormonal imbalance. Zukhra Pavlova, an endocrinologist at the Lomonosov Moscow State University Medical Research and Education Center, spoke about this on March 12.

“Absolutely the same PMS as in women cannot be in men. In men, a change in the emotional background and taste preferences can be a manifestation of androgen deficiency, ”the radio medic quotes Sputnik.

The endocrinologist noted that testosterone deficiency or an increase in estradiol in a man’s body occurs gradually, and therefore, with age, some of the stronger sex become apathetic. Another factor that can lead to disorders in the male body is excess weight or sleep problems.

“You can often see apathetic behavior and reduced sexual activity in young people. They would rather spend time playing computer games than indulge in romantic relationships, which, in their opinion, are associated with excessive emotional stress and material costs, ”Pavlova stated.

Such indifferent behavior of men is associated with an excess amount of adipose tissue in the body. You can cope with “male PMS” with the help of exercise, sleep and proper nutrition. However, in some cases it is better to consult a doctor, the endocrinologist advised.

