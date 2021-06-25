There is no right type of nutrition for everyone, but two extreme types of people can be distinguished – ectomorphs and endomorphs, it is important for them to adhere to their own recommendations in food intake. This opinion on Friday, June 25, in an interview with Izvestia, was expressed by endocrinologist Alexei Kalinchev.

“There is no such thing as the right breakfast, lunch or dinner for everyone. For everyone, it will be right in different ways. The two extreme types of food will look something like this. For ectomorphs – people with a lack of weight and without insulin resistance – when there are no disorders of glucose metabolism, it is correct to eat carbohydrates for each meal, simple or complex, plus protein. Naturally, we do not forget about fiber for proper digestion, ”said the specialist.

The second type of people are endomorphs – prone to gaining fat or already having extra pounds. Food for them should be significantly stricter: for breakfast proteins with fats, no carbohydrates and fiber, for example, scrambled eggs with salad, for lunch, protein with complex carbohydrates plus fiber, for example, meat with cereals and salad, and for dinner, protein with fiber, for example , fish with salad.

Kalinchev clarified that we are talking about basic meals, not counting snacks.

On June 23, dietitian Svetlana Fus dispelled the myth of losing weight with tea. According to the doctor, when drinking tea for weight loss, fluid is excreted from the body, not fat. Because of this, the balance of microelements important for life is disturbed – potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, while they provide a large number of various chemical reactions in the body, the expert added.

On June 5, nutritionist Asiyat Khachirova spoke about ways to reduce the cost of healthy food. The Healthy Eating Basket is made up of half of vegetables and fruits – its most expensive contents. In the summer season, these products go down in price, so during this period you should stock up on vitamins as much as possible.