Endocrinologist Smirnova: Sugar is not associated with the development of diabetes

Sugar is not the cause of type 2 diabetes, endocrinologist Galina Smirnova said. Other popular myths about the harm of sugar she revealed in a conversation with Izvestia.

Smirnova emphasized that sugar is not associated with diabetes, but excessive consumption of desserts contributes to obesity, which is the real risk factor for the disease. Also, according to the doctor, it is not true that sugar consumption is life-threatening. She explained that in fact, in normal quantities, sugar is absolutely harmless, since the body effectively regulates its content in the blood with the help of insulin.

Smirnova said that myths about the harm of sugar arose from scientists’ attempts to find the cause of obesity. According to her, when it became clear that excess weight was associated with excessive carbohydrate consumption, diets appeared that required limiting sugar consumption. “Various myths were invented to motivate people to follow these diets,” the doctor explained.

Smirnova added that misconceptions about sugar are related not only to its supposed dangers, but also to its benefits. The endocrinologist gave an example: many people mistakenly believe that sugar improves brain function. “Our brain does use glucose as its main source of energy, but this does not mean that we need to consume sugar in large quantities,” the doctor said.

