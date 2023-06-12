The way to deal with coldness revealed in her Telegramchannel known endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova. She explained that reduced frost resistance occurs with anemia and problems with blood vessels.

“As an endocrinologist, I name two more reasons: insufficiency of the subcutaneous fat layer (often in asthenic people) and subclinical adrenal insufficiency,” she added.

From this disease, the expert recommended taking adaptogens in the morning. These are tonic tinctures from herbs (Chinese magnolia vine, eleutherococcus), vitamin C (500 milligrams per day on a full stomach) and vitamin D3. In addition, during the cold season, you should take a course of taking multivitamins.

These drugs, according to Pavlova, will delicately enhance the synthesis of cortisol and minimize permafrost.

Earlier, the causes of coldness and simple ways to deal with it were listed by the general practitioner, pulmonologist Oleg Abakumov.