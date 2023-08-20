She recommended not to seek treatment from bloggers in her Telegram-channel famous endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova. She warned of the dangers of such appointments, noting that they could destroy lives.

As an example, she cited her patient, who, having trusted an Internet guru, began taking pills without a doctor’s opinion and taking tests. These pills, according to Pavlova, suppressed the synthesis of sex hormones, seriously interfering with the hormonal balance.

At the moment, the doctor sent the patient for an examination, the results of which will make it clear how much harm was done to the body. The doctor stressed that the treatment can be long and not the fact that it is effective.

The specialist urged to always read the instructions on the drugs before taking them, and also not to trust bloggers without a real medical education. For the appointment of treatment, it is necessary to come to the doctor’s appointment, she concluded.

