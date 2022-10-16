The main sign indicating the presence of a rare pathology in a person – diabetes insipidus – was named in her Telegram-channel endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova. According to her, this is excessive thirst.

“A person wants to drink all the time, and simple cold or ice water. You can be born with this pathology, or you can earn it as a result of a head injury, brain tumors, or complications of tuberculosis, sarcoidosis, and other diseases. Sometimes the cause cannot be identified, ”the doctor explained.

The disease has three forms. The first is central atypical diabetes. With it, the hypothalamus does not produce antidiuretic hormone, which returns most of the urine to the body. The second form is nephrogenic ND. Its causes lie in the kidneys. The third – on the basis of psychogenic excess need for water.

Moreover, this type of diabetes can occur in pregnant women and even children under one year old. In the latter case, this is due to the immaturity of the kidneys.

According to Pavlova, blood and urine tests are prescribed to identify the diagnosis, ultrasound, MRI, and sometimes special samples with water, food and medicines may be required.

Earlier, one of the risk factors for the development of Alzheimer’s disease was named by a gastroenterologist, candidate of medical sciences Rustem Sadykov. According to him, the chance of developing dementia increases in patients with diabetes.