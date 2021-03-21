Frequent quarrels in the family can be a sign of endocrine disruption, said on Sunday, March 21, on the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks” endocrinologist Olga Derevianko.

“Psychologists send couples who are already on the verge of breaking up to an endocrinologist. It turns out that there is thyrotoxicosis, we compensate for thyrotoxicosis and restore peace in the family, ”the specialist explained.

According to her, such problems are solved with the help of medical intervention.

Derevianko stressed that the emotional background of a person directly depends on hormones.

Thyrotoxicosis is a process caused by an excess of thyroid hormones in the body. It is more common in women, but can also occur in men between the ages of 20 and 45.

On February 14, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Deputy Director of the National Medical Research Center of Endocrinology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, Director of the Institute of Clinical Endocrinology Ekaterina Troshina said that hormones, in particular dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, are responsible for the biological component of love, emotions and happiness. A low level of one of them can lead to the fact that a person will feel unhappy, not loved enough, the specialist noted.