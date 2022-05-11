The care pathways for the patient with diabetes need “a simplification. The control of blood glucose levels it is, in this sense, an emblematic example, if we consider the change of pace that can be offered in this direction by new technologies that are still too often ignored ”. Like this Andrea Lenzifull professor of Endocrinology, at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, speaking today at the Chamber of Deputies at the conference on “Innovation and sustainability in the governance of regional health systems: the case of monitoring glycemic levels in the diabetic patient“. The event, promoted by the magazine ‘Rh +’ (Regional health plus) – a publication that aims to disseminate regional best practices among its objectives – was attended by politicians, economists, exponents of the scientific community, the advocacy world, as well as numerous exponents the management of health services in the various Italian regions.

The analyzes on glycemic monitoring published in the magazine and relating to 5 Italian regions – Tuscany, Piedmont, Veneto, Sicily and Puglia – showed significant differences between the different realities. “The consequences of inadequate glycemic level controls, in addition to affecting patients and generating incremental inequalities in the territories, generate social and health burdens which, taken as a whole, must be weighed against the advantages that investment in innovation, especially in this historical phase, can guarantee “, he noted, in his speech, Roberto Pella, president of the Parliamentary Intergroup Obesity and Diabetes. “The organization of our NHS, today structured and organized on a regional basis – he added – forces politics and institutions to question themselves once again about the differences and delays with which innovation finds acceptance in the various regional contexts“.

In Italy almost 4 million people suffer from diabetes, but in recent years there has been an important innovation in the control of the disease that has affected all aspects. Among these, also that relating to the monitoring of glycemic levels, fundamental in terms of optimal management of the disease, which will have an increasingly central role in telemedicine in the care of these patients.

Recent analyzes highlight the importance of new technologies in the continuous control, even remotely, of blood glucose levels. Among these, the one created by the Association of Diabetic Doctors (Amd) in collaboration with the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid) and the Italian Society of Endocrinology (Sie) on the experience developed following the limitations imposed by the pandemic stands out. As he noted Concetta IraceFull Professor at the Department of Health Sciences of the University of Magna Graecia of Catanzaro: “New technologies make it possible to reduce care times and waiting lists as well as to devote more attention to critically ill patients or those with greater difficulties in accessing the centersas well as making their rapid characterization possible thanks to continuous glucose monitoring “.