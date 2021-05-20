Kremlin endocrinologist Yegan Koroleva in an interview with “Reedus” on Thursday, May 20, dispelled the popular myth that sweets improve mood.

According to her, the use of sweets increases the amount of endorphins – hormones of happiness, but after a sharp surge of strength, the same sharp decline occurs. The Queen explained that sugar molecules are rapidly removing magnesium from the body, and this only contributes to an even worse mood.

The doctor noted that magnesium is easily excreted from the body with every stress.

“Even any slight stress during the day, and we have a lot of them, is able to remove the daily intake of magnesium from the body, and sweets contribute even more to this,” explained the Queen.

She added that magnesium is responsible for stress resistance, good sleep, and overall support for the nervous system.

The physician recalled that no more than 25 g of sugar should be ingested with food per day – that’s six teaspoons. This amount should be no more than 10% of the total total energy consumption for the whole day. Everything that a person eats in excess of this norm is deposited in the body and negatively affects health, the website writes. 360tv.ru…

At the end of April, nutritionist Elena Solomatina told how to consume less sweets with maximum pleasure. In particular, the doctor advised to replace artificial delicacies with natural ones, such as marmalade, marshmallow, marshmallows and jams.