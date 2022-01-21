An imbalance between the energy consumed in the form of food and the energy expended leads to an increase in body weight. About what causes can lead to an imbalance, Izvestia was told by an endocrinologist, a dietitian at the SM-Clinic Elena Sinitsyna.

The imbalance between consumed and expended energy can be caused by many factors. One of the most common causes is overeating. Often people do not notice how they overeat – eating on the run, quick snacks, eating in the presence of distractions (mobile, TV, tablet) are out of control.

Consumption of sweets can also contribute to weight gain.

“A small piece of candy or a piece of chocolate has a low calorie content, but causes a sharp increase in blood glucose, and after it, insulin. After a few minutes, your glucose level drops, and you feel a characteristic desire to snack again and eat something tasty. In order not to provoke weight gain, it is important to limit the consumption of sugar and starches in their pure form as much as possible – giving up chocolate and sweets, fruit juices and even sweetened yogurts, ”Sinitsyna emphasized.

The endocrinologist also named high levels of stress in the body among the causes of obesity. During times of stress, the body needs to respond quickly and issue ready-made solutions. Due to the production of the stress hormone (cortisol), in a stressful situation, cravings for sweets (a fast source of energy) increase, and sleep is disturbed. This is an effective tactic for the survival of the body for a short period, but under conditions of chronic stress, the body is literally exhausted and all conditions are created for a rapid increase in body weight.

Serious stress for the body, in particular, is lack of sleep and chronic sleep deprivation, as it significantly worsens biochemical processes. Trying to make up for the lack of energy, people often consume not only more coffee, but food in general, which also leads to weight gain.

Taking certain medications can also lead to weight changes. These drugs include antidepressants, antipsychotics, hypoglycemic drugs, some antihypertensive and anabolic steroids, contraceptives.

The cause of imbalance in the body can also be hormonal disorders. Sinitsyna added that the most common and frequent abnormalities in the hormonal system that lead to weight gain are thyroid disorders, as well as age-related hormonal disorders.

“Low thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism) is characterized by a severe metabolic slowdown, characterized by rapid weight gain, chronic fatigue, headaches, insomnia, and an inability to get enough sleep even with plenty of sleep,” the endocrinologist explained.

Weight gain may be associated with age-related hormonal changes. For example, in women during menopause, the production of female sex hormones decreases, which is accompanied by a restructuring of all metabolic processes. The average weight gain during this period is from five to seven kilograms. However, as the metabolism changes, getting rid of this weight is not always easy.

“An analogue of male menopause is an age-related decrease in testosterone levels, which leads not only to a sharp loss of muscle mass, but also provokes obesity. In this case, fat begins to be deposited on the chest, thighs and lower abdomen. Recently, I often see a decrease in testosterone levels in young men, which may be the result of a sedentary lifestyle and chronic stress, ”said Sinitsyna.

In addition to common causes, there are a number of serious diseases that cause obesity: Itsenko-Cushing syndrome, Laurence-Moon-Biedl syndrome, Prader-Vill syndrome, Carpenter syndrome.

On December 15, Elizabeth Lowden, a physician at the American Center for Metabolic Health and Weight Loss, said that most often belly fat occurs due to a low metabolism. If you solve the problem with metabolism, you will get rid of excess weight forever. In this case, consultation with specialists is necessary.